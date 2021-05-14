The daily gossip: Olivia Munn apparently had a John Mulaney obsession for years, Target will no longer sell Chrissy Teigen's cookware, and more

1.

"My girlfriend" just doesn't have the same ring to it, but comedian John Mulaney is reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn — news that broke shortly after Page Six revealed he's divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Munn and Mulaney supposedly met at church, though Munn's had her eye on Mulaney for years: in a 2015 HuffPost Live interview, she revealed, "We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" She added that "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," but afterwards, when Munn emailed Mulaney, he never wrote her back. "I might've got the wrong email — probably. That's what I tell myself," she joked. [Page Six]

Today's suspicious timing involves Target, which will no longer carry Chrissy Teigen's cookware line — a decision that was supposedly "mutual and amicable" and reached "way back in December," according to sources who spoke with TMZ. That is to say, it apparently predates more recent concerns that have resurfaced about Teigen's allegedly abusive behavior, including that the model both publicly and privately told Courtney Stodden to kill themself when they made headlines for being a teen bride back in 2011. While Teigen publicly apologized to Stodden, Stodden wrote on Instagram on Thursday that "all of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record." Hmm! [TMZ, CNN]

In January, The Pokémon Company announced that it was teaming up with Universal Music Group artists to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Though nobody knew exactly what that meant at the time, the hope was obviously for either "new pocket monster-inspired tunes" or a Lavender Town theme exercise remix — but instead we got Post Malone singing about his favorite NFL team? On Friday, Katy Perry shared her own contribution to the anniversary celebrations: a video for her new single "Electric," in which she travels back in time with her Pikachu to make her younger self enter a talent show. Though the song sounds like it belongs on a TJ Maxx playlist ("there's no reason that this life can't be electric!"), it's at least more on-brand for Pokémon than Hootie and the Blowfish. [Kotaku]

Nicolas Cage put on an ill-advised fake Jamaican accent in order to audition for 2011's The Green Hornet, according to Seth Rogen, who went on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week. Rogen recalled how Cage said he wanted his character to be a "white Bahamian man," which "set off a lot of alarms." Rogen explained, "I remember … just being like, 'I just don't want him to do it in front of us. I'll just be so uncomfortable.' And I remember Evan [Goldberg, Rogen's partner] being like, 'He's not going to do it … That would be too much.'" But then Cage showed up "and literally within 60 seconds … he stands in front of us reciting a monologue, talking in a Jamaican accent," Rogen said. "And we were just like, 'It's happening.'" [The Hollywood Reporter]

Could this be the best unexpected friendship since Legolas and Gimli? Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry explained that he keeps in touch with actor Orlando Bloom, who lives just down the road from the Sussexes, "because of the paparazzi." Said Harry, "He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his ear pods in, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck. A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction, and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area." Good catch, Bloom, but that still only counts as one. [People]

