The daily gossip: Police arrest the woman who 'returned' Lady Gaga's stolen dogs, Victoria Beckham hates the present Justin Bieber gave her, and more

1.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested five suspects on Thursday in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker — and among them was the woman who turned the pets in. Three of the five suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery and shooting and were charged with attempted murder, while two of them were accused of being accessories after the crime, police said. One of the two alleged accessories was Jennifer McBride, 50, who police said reported that she found the dogs, brought them to the LAPD, and responded to an email address that was offering a $500,000 reward. Police said the four other suspects, whose ages range from 18 to 40, were allegedly "all documented gang members." All involved have reportedly pleaded not guilty. [ABC News, The Week]

2.

Victoria Beckham, who once recoiled in horror at the mere thought of being photographed by the paparazzi while wearing flats, will not be putting the lavender Crocs sent to her by noted Croc lover Justin Bieber anywhere near her feet. That didn't stop the high-heel-wearing icon from polling her fans about if she should wear the shoes, though: "This is so kind," she said in her Instagram Stories, revealing, to absolutely no one's surprise, that "I've never worn a pair of Crocs." The "no" option barely won the poll, with 57 percent. "Well that was close!" a clearly relieved Beckham wrote as a follow up. "I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber." [Harper's Bazaar, Vogue]

3.

We've all been on Zoom calls that feel painfully laborious, but Kelly Rowland's second son, Noah Jon, gave a whole new meaning to "Zoombombing" when he was born on a video call between Rowland and her Destiny's Child "sisters" Beyoncé and Michelle Williams. "We had our family join [the birth] on Zoom," Rowland told People. "They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful." Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles and Rowland's mother-in-law were also on the call. "Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," Rowland later told Entertainment Tonight, adding: "I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you're going to make me cry." [People, Entertainment Weekly]

Story continues

4.

Brad Pitt did his research. Mank actress Amanda Seyfried thanked the actor on Instagram on Thursday for the "correct pronunciation of 'Seyfried'" when Pitt read off her name as one of the nominees for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday. Though Amanda's last name is commonly pronounced "Say-freed" or "Say-frid," the proper way to say it is "Sigh-frid," as demonstrated by Pitt here. Seyfried wasn't the only name Pitt got right: Korean actress and Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn also praised Pitt for paying attention to pronunciation. "I can tell he practiced a lot — he didn't mispronounce my name," she said. [Just Jared, E! News]

5.

Oprah is back with another must-watch interview — this time, with Elliot Page. In his first on-camera interview since he announced his transition, Page described how the promotion for Juno had been a particularly "intense time" for him, because "it felt so impossible to communicate with people about how unwell I was. There is so much excitement, the film unexpectedly became a big hit, I became quite known." Page recently had top surgery, and he wiped away "tears of joy" as he told Oprah that now, "getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist, and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'there I am' and I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked." Watch the full interview at Apple TV+ here. [Apple TV+, USA Today]

More stories from theweek.com

Republicans reveal their red line

There's no such thing as intellectual property

Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara illuminates what meritocracy does to the soul

