Daily Herald to continue impactful journalism in 2024

The eighth generation of a Maury County farming family, Samuel Kennedy IV sits on his great great grandmother's headstone in a family cemetery located on the family's 210-year-old Kettle Mills Farm in Columbia, Tenn. on Nov. 18, 2022.

Columbia and the Maury County area continue to grow, rivaling other surrounding larger cities in Middle Tennessee in the manufacturing industry, small business environment and new restaurants, boutiques and shops.

Columbia has become quite an exciting place to be over the past several years.

First Fridays downtown continues to attract more people; the square was buzzing with thousands during the Christmas tree lighting, and of course every year, Mule Day never disappoints, attracting 100,000-plus people to enjoy our town.

Home prices continue to rise beyond past numbers, reaching a median sale price of $420,000 as of September.

Maury County recently joined the wealthiest county in the state, Williamson County, in the top five most expensive households in Tennessee, according to bill-paying platform Doxo.

As new families, industry and business continue to shape the face of Columbia's future, I still see that most community members want to stick to it roots as a small town with friendly and genuine people, instilled with a strong work ethic and focus on family and faith. Those are the qualities that seem to draw people to our city time after time.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland and his wife Kerrie helped to gather items for volunteers during the Keep Maury Beautiful Duck River clean-up day on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

And of course there's also the beautiful landscape that beckons. From a charming town square anchored in history to swaths of farmland and green space, Columbia is a place where people can spread out, breathe, farm or homestead.

Dubbed as the fastest growing county in Tennessee, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, it's an honor and a privilege at The Daily Herald to cover the community during such a time of growth, prosperity and advancement.

In 2023, The Daily Herald brought you impactful news stories and features, documenting the growth, change, controversy and triumphs in the community. The Herald took home two more First Place awards in the Tennessee Press Association for our coverage of land loss in Tennessee and how small family farms are keeping the legacy of generational farming alive.

We focused on Maury County Century Farm Kettle Mills run by Sam Kennedy, III, and his family, showing their daily operations and love of stewarding their family's land.

Samuel Kennedy IV feeds sheep at his families farm, Kettle Mills in Columbia, Tenn. on Nov. 18, 2022. Samuel is in line to become the eighth generation owner of Kettle Mills once he comes of age.

We also followed legislation passed in the state legislature, expanding the scenic status of The Duck River, an issue that drew bipartisan support while almost 200 Maury County residents filled the capitol to rally for the bill's passage.

We covered many other important topics such as homelessness, addiction and recovery, city and county government decisions and the controversial American Classical Academy school that was voted down by the school board.

Over the past two years, we have been proud to earn seven First Place awards in the Tennessee Press Association for our high quality news coverage, education coverage, local news coverage, photography and digital packages. Our coverage also made the Best of Gannett list three times in two years.

We strive to continue the high standards we have set. But it's your support that allows us to continue our important work in local journalism, carrying on the legacy of print news at The Daily Herald. We are dedicated to excellence built on the standards of truth, accuracy and quality reporting with a small staff.

We appreciate your continued readership and support in the work we do and look forward to more coverage in 2024.

Stay tuned.

Kerri Bartlett will take the reins as editor of the Columbia Daily Herald and Advertiser News of Spring Hill on Dec. 28.

Kerri Bartlett is editor of The Daily Herald and deputy editor of the Middle Tennessee Region.

