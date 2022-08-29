



Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 29, 2022. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Your role in a new project will be vital to its success and your participation will garner tons of praise. Funny how that works. Everyone loves your involvement, so stay in the center of the action.





Taurus

Take a day off from big-picture thinking and work-related drama and focus on more mundane tasks. Those documents aren't going to organize themselves! Mindless busywork gives your brain a break.





Gemini

You have a certain amount of leeway when it comes to focusing your energy at work. Stay flexible in case of sudden developments. Your adaptability also comes in handy in your personal life. If plans get canceled or changed, it's no big deal.





Cancer

This is a good time to cultivate a different attitude toward the changing landscape at work. But tonight, don't worry about all that stuff. Connecting with your family and friends is way more important in your free time.





Leo

Keep your head down at work. A new project is about to launch, but you already have too much on your plate. Don't volunteer, or let yourself be volunteered, for any more than you absolutely have to do.



Need guidance? Your Numerology Reading is a mystic cheat-sheet to living your full potential.





Virgo

Your intellect is legendary, but you need to focus on one or two people or projects right now. Trying to take on too much will be counterproductive. Other people can pick up the slack for the time being.





Libra

Your leadership skills are just about to peak. It's a great time to leap into a new project. You should be able to convince just about anyone to follow you. Pick the sharpest tacks in the box and you are sure to succeed.





Scorpio

Spend as much time as you can with close colleagues and customers. Your great social skills can strengthen your relationships considerably. And those relationships will come in handy on projects and even future job changes.





Sagittarius

You've been finding new ways to save by cutting back, reusing, and repurposing. You will ultimately win high praise for your innovative thrift. The higher-ups are taking note.





Story continues

Capricorn

Your confidence has convinced others you're ready for anything. This presents a great time to start new projects or even a renewed job search. You have the smarts and the skills to accomplish anything you set your mind to!





Aquarius

You've been feeling secure and pleased to be where you are, though that doesn't preclude taking positive steps along your career path. Your trajectory is worth following.





Pisces

Supervisors and longtime customers have been making their needs crystal clear. Accommodate them as much as possible, but don't worry about the long-term consequences, good or bad. Your position is secure.



Make sure you're on the right path! Your Personalized Career Horoscope is waiting with answers for you.