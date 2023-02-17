



Your Daily Work Horoscope for February 17, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Creativity comes as easily to you as to a kid knuckle-deep in finger-paints. Like that eager kid, guidance may be useful in directing your enthusiasm to the appropriate channels. Submit happily to oversight and editing.





Taurus

If you've been waiting to hear from a client or prospective employer, today may be your lucky day. Contain your excitement until you get home. This level of thrilled exuberance could look unprofessional.





Gemini

Teamwork brings out the best in you today. You're not always in absolute agreement with your comrades, but you are friendly and flexible enough to turn those differences into assets. Diversity is the key to your success.





Cancer

Prepare for the future today. Put an emergency stockpile of water and granola bars in the bottom drawer of your desk. Start a 401K. But most of all, set goals for your career over the next five years.





Leo

Nothing could be more satisfying than sitting down to work. You sense your talents like you do the tips of your toes. You could affect almost every corner of the world with the abilities you're privileged to enjoy.



Virgo

If you really want to help others today, keep your lips sealed. No one likes to hear someone bragging about how they rescued a project that was on the brink of failure. That's not help, that's showing off.





Libra

Even if you're not the top dog in a group meeting, your coworkers will instinctively turn to you for answers. You have a better sense of the big picture than your manager. Just don't flaunt your privileged position.





Scorpio

A struggle over responsibilities will erupt today. You're dogmatic about sticking to the letter of your job description, which may put you in conflict with a boss who wants to expand or multiply your duties.





Sagittarius

Think hard about volunteer work and donations today. Your career satisfies one part of your soul, but your interest stretches far beyond the margins of the marketplace. Follow your spirit wherever it guides you.





Capricorn

It's not the simplest day you've ever had to deal with. Demanding bosses and unhelpful coworkers will set you a gauntlet unlike any that you've run before. But thanks to your resourcefulness, you'll make it through.





Aquarius

Your job requires you to grapple with contradictions today. There may not be a good explanation as to why one economic signal is telling you one thing, and another says the opposite. Figure out how they work together.





Pisces

Distinguishing a client's fantasies from what is within their budget might be difficult. You just have to keep repeating yourself until it seeps in. Try leaving the person alone with their pros and cons for a while.



