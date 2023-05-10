



Your Daily Work Horoscope for May 10, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Qualifying for the Olympics would be quite a feat. If only your next promotion were that easy. The trials are secret and the judging is hazy. Being on your best behavior is the way to be competitive.





Taurus

Delegate, delegate, delegate. Some people are detail oriented and some see the bigger picture. You need them all today, so pass the work around.





Gemini

Being detail oriented gives you plenty of insight into how things work. Now it's time to zoom out. Apply those insights to the landscape-wide view.





Cancer

When you're full of energy, your colleagues are blah. And when you're ready for a break, they're raring to go. Some people might give up, but you know that would be overreacting.





Leo

Being a good manager is more than being a good strategist. You have to put your plans into action, and you need others to get it done. Rally the troops to be ready to engage.



Virgo

Sleep on it. After a night away from the subject, you'll be able to see things from a fresh perspective. That will give you all the insight you need.





Libra

Sometimes your boss can nitpick, but that doesn't bother you. Other workers aren't as resilient, though. Show them how minor criticism can be like water off a duck's back.





Scorpio

If you want to diagnose the problem, you need to look at all the details. You wouldn't go to the doctor and hide your symptoms, so don't hide what's ailing this project either.





Sagittarius

If you trust your intuition, there's no limit to what you can get. Just be sure you're asking the cosmos for the right thing, though. You know what they say about being careful what you wish for.





Capricorn

If the devil is in the details, it's also in ignoring them. You need to strike with surgical precision. No point should be overlooked no matter how small.





Aquarius

Every office has its own culture, and it's time to be a bit of a sociologist. What office-specific rules are you overlooking? The right etiquette can help you go far.





Pisces

Nothing makes you feel better than a full plate. A plate of work, that is. You'll be kept busy, so dig in. There's time to ponder what you're blocking out later.



