Daily lottery player finally wins big on Michigan ticket. ‘To me, it’s a lifesaver’

A winning lottery ticket is more than a life-changer for one Michigan man, lottery officials said.

David DeBlauwe, 74, of Clinton Township, told lottery officials he buys the same game from the same store “every single day,” according to a Feb. 1 news release from Michigan Lottery Connect.

DeBlauwe bought his usual crossword-style scratch-off game — $10 Cashword tickets — from a Marathon gas station in Utica and began scratching them, lottery officials said.

“I revealed six words, then seven, and once I got to nine, I thought that was it, and was thrilled to have won $1,000,” he told lottery officials. “When I revealed the tenth word, I was in disbelief!”

DeBlauwe won $300,000, according to lottery officials.

“I re-counted the words several times, and I even had my daughter re-count multiple times,” DeBlauwe told lottery officials.

“It’s shocking my eyes didn’t burn a hole in the ticket from staring at it so much!” he said.

DeBlauwe said he plans to purchase a home, pay off his car and invest the winnings, according to lottery officials.

“A lot of people say winning the Lottery is a life-changer, but to me it’s a lifesaver,” he said.

According to the Michigan Lottery, two more top prizes of $300,000 are yet to be won as of Feb. 1.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

