Daily Mail owners complain to Sussex interview producers about 'doctoring' of headlines

Victoria Ward
·3 min read
The Sussexes, pictured, suggested racism from the tabloid press that filtered through to the rest of society was a 'large part' of why they had left the UK - Harpo Productions

Associated Newspapers has complained about the “deliberate distortion and doctoring” of newspaper headlines used in a montage during the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview.

Lawyers for the group, which owns the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, wrote to US producers Viacom CBS warning that many had been “either taken out of context or deliberately edited” to support the Sussexes’ narrative.

During the interview, the Duke, 36, said racism from the tabloid press that filtered through to the rest of society was a "large part" of why they had left the UK.

He claimed such newspapers were "bigoted" and had created a "toxic environment" of "control and fear".

The Duchess, 39, said social media had made the relationship with the press like "the wild, wild West".

But a Telegraph analysis of more than 30 headlines shown during the two-hour programme revealed that foreign celebrity gossip magazines comprised a third of examples pertaining to show biased British coverage about the Duchess.

Many headlines used to illustrate racist overtones were taken out of context, with some of the British stories actually exposing such “offensive” remarks.

Of the 23 examples from British news organisations, around 14 were published online only and did not make print editions.

In the letter, Elizabeth Hartley, Associated’s group editorial legal director, said the programme did not, in its current form, “comply with the ViacomCBS editorial policies or align with its stated values.”

Associated, which is seeking to appeal the Duchess's recent High Court privacy victory, cited four examples to demonstrate wrongdoing. It said one of the most “egregious” was the use of the headline: "Meghan’s seed will taint our Royal Family."

“The original, unedited, headline in fact was a report of the suspension from UKIP of someone over this and other racist texts about Meghan,” Ms Hartley wrote.

“The headline you have broadcast is neither accurate nor could it be said to be an expression of ‘creative integrity’. It is a thoroughly dishonest misrepresentation of a newspaper headline and article which was the opposite of racist. No one viewing the programme would have understood this from the montage.”

Associated called on CBS to remove the montage from the footage without delay.

The Sussexes had nothing to do with the choice of headlines, a source close to them said.

Meanwhile, it emerged that the Duchess made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the Royal family.

She complained to ITV bosses about the former co-host of Good Morning Britain after he said on-air that he "didn't believe a word" of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she laid bare her struggles. Morgan quit after refusing to apologise on air.

It has also emerged that the Duchess was so irked by stories claiming she had made the Duchess of Cambridge cry that she was still urging aides to correct them a year later.

An email she wrote to a Kensington Palace aide was leaked to Omid Scobie, who co-authored the Sussex biography Finding Freedom.

He said the couple’s exasperation had come to a head in January 2020 when the palace “urgently requested” that Duke of Sussex sign a statement rebutting an “offensive” newspaper report stating that the Duke of Cambridge had “constantly bullied” the Sussexes before their decision to step back.

The Duchess of Sussex then emailed an aide saying: “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me (not making Kate cry).”

She said in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that it had been Kate who made her cry.

Viacom CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

