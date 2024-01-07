The Daily News makes a difference: 2023 stories that had an impact

At the Northwest Florida Daily News, we try to make a difference in our readers' lives. As 2024 begins, here's a look back at just some of the local stories and news items in 2023 that made an impact.

Helping the homeless

Fort Walton Beach business leaders are trying to come up with creative solutions to help the homeless population, but government leaders don't always agree with the ideas being offered. In August, the Daily News took a look at the most recent efforts and the tension that arose during subsequent discussions.

The local effects of Florida's immigration reform efforts

A new state law was hailed by some as a much needed reform of the state's immigration laws and practices. But critics worried about the new law's effects on vulnerable populations. In July, the Daily News took a look at the issue.

Residency issue with Fort Walton Beach City Council member

This past summer, an elections fraud complaint was filed against Fort Walton Beach City Council member Larry Patrick, alleging that Patrick hasn't lived in Fort Walton Beach for years. The Daily News examined the issue and presented both sides. (Patrick later stepped down from council for unrelated reasons.)

Where will the new jail go?

In early December, the Okaloosa County Commission backtracked on plans to purchase a 68-acre property that could have been the future location of the new county jail. We had a full account of how the issue unfolded.

Restaurant inspections

Each week, the Daily News publishes an online review of the most recent state restaurant inspections and provides a link to a state database that provides more information. With this information, our readers can make the best decisions about where to eat.

Jim Ross is editor of the Northwest Florida Daily News

