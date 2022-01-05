Daily News readers react to Jan. 6 incident

Jan. 5—GREENSBURG — The Daily News asked our Facebook followers for their thoughts on the incidents that unfolded January 6 in our nation's capitol.

Most of those responding were in agreement that anyone found guilty of breaking the law should be held accountable.

Libby Kennedy indicated she believes the USA is "way overdue" in holding people responsible for their crimes. She said the National Guard and U.S. Army should have been deployed, and that those involved should be held accountable for their actions and destruction of property.

She also supports charging everyone found to have taken part in any of the riots that took place last year throughout the country, stating they should be locked up and find any stimulus funds they received.

Scott Green wrote: "I think social media played a big part in the events that happened that day. Conspiracy theories and extreme opinions run rampant on social media. The scariest part to me is that it showed how easy our nation's capitol could be taken over, which isn't good with China and Russia behaving the way they are. It wasn't a good look for a country that is supposed to be a leader of the world."

Kent David Hiltz indicated he supports exactly what is happening now

"They are being charged for their crimes and sentenced," Hiltz wrote. "I hope the leaders who allowed this to happen and encouraged it are also held accountable and brought to justice."

One respondent, who we aren't naming here because they were using an obviously fictitious name, pointed out that none of those arrested have been charged with insurrection and wondered why many of the videos of what took place have been suppressed.