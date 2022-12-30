The Daily News Top Stories of 2022 #2: Northside High School fatal stabbing

Flowers lay atop the Northside High School sign following the Sept. 1 fatal stabbing.

Four days into the new school year, a student was killed and another injured after an apparent stabbing at Northside High School on the morning of Sept. 1.

News of the stabbing made national headlines and kept The Daily News staff busy for several days. As of Nov. 2, Lee said all three cases had been adjudicated and closed, meaning the court has made a formal decision regarding the three juveniles.

Northside High School incident: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after apparent stabbing (published September 1, 2022)

Four days into the new school year, a student was killed and another injured after an apparent stabbing at Northside High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Jacksonville Police Department received a call at 7:01 a.m. from a school resource officer requesting assistance due to a physical altercation between two students at Northside High School, Police Chief Michael Yaniero said at a news conference.

Two people were stabbed during the incident and taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Yaniero said.

One person died, while the condition of the second victim wasn't known as of Thursday afternoon. The Jacksonville Police Department is not releasing the names of the victims because they are minors.

"The school resource officer who was on campus rapidly responded to the scene with the first SRO arriving within 20 seconds, and he was able to take somebody into custody," Yaniero said during the conference. "Staff on the scene provided medical care to the two victims until EMS arrived. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this tragedy. This is an active and ongoing investigation."

The suspect in custody is a student, Yaniero said, and their name will also not be released because the student is a minor.

Yaniero said a teacher sustained a minor injury, but not from being stabbed.

Northside students released, virtual class on Friday

Students were released from school and officials said the school would hold virtual classes Friday but return to in-person classes Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday. All athletic practices and events for Thursday and Friday were postponed or canceled, Onslow County Schools Superintendent Barry Collins said.

Yaniero and Collins said they are in the process of identifying witnesses.

"On behalf of the school district, we send out our prayers and our thoughts to the victims in this case," Collins said at the conference. "I do want to say a special thank you to our staff who has done an outstanding job of being able to handle a situation like this."

Collins said the district's reporting system, Raptor, worked well in this case and everyone who needed to be notified was notified. Collins added that Northside Principal Brad Staley did an outstanding job of managing the situation as it unfolded.

The school was put on lockdown, as well as surrounding schools. However, lockdowns have been lifted, Collins said.

"I don't know, at this time, how it could have been done any better than the way it was handled, considering the circumstances," Collins said. "We had a couple of our own staff who were right there when that happened. One of those staff members was injured. We had two JPD SROs there."

Press conference addresses possible gang ties, response, juvenile code

As part of the investigation, Yaniero was asked at the news conference if the incident was gang related. He said anytime there is an investigation of this nature, gang affiliation is always a possibility, and they would continue to look into it.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee said the situation would be complicated due to the suspect being a juvenile and he was currently waiting to get all of the facts at that time.

"As y'all are well aware, back on Dec. 1, 2019, North Carolina changed the law, where 16 and 17-year-olds are treated as juveniles," Lee said. "There are going to be some exceptions to that. Just before I came over here, I was reading over the juvenile law again. So, we've got to make some decisions about that, in addition to certain things including contacting Juvenile Justice, which has been done, and we will be working with them in order to secure the appropriate charges.

"At that point, the DA's office will be following the juvenile code, and furthermore, if this case needs to be in Superior Court as an adult, we'll get it transported to Superior Court as an adult."

Collins said the district has put a lot of resources into the safety and security of students, including the addition of several SROs. However, there are some other things they will probably now have to look at, he added.

"We have a very close relationship with law enforcement in the county and the city and the outlying areas of all the cities out there," said Board of Education Chairman Bob Williams. "The Board of Education has done an excellent job in the last eight years I've been on the board trying to make sure that our security and safety of students and staff are up there."

'Horrendous': Parents say fatal Northside High stabbing could have been avoided (published September 2, 2022)

A Northside High School mother of two received messages no parent ever wants.

Minutes after dropping them off the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, Heather McCarthy's two sons texted her in a panic. They were near an apparent stabbing incident that left one student dead and another injured.

One of them sat in his classroom just two doors down from where it happened, the sound of desks being slammed against doors filling him with fear and uncertainty.

The other told his mother he was scared, his legs shaking.

"I'm having these conversations and you've seen these and you've heard these things at other schools and other states, the same accounts," McCarthy said. "I can't say, you can't say we were lucky, it was only one. That's not something that should be spoken. It shouldn't even be one, because this was absolutely preventable."

Just 24 hours after the Thursday morning altercation, parents were questioning security measures in place while also expressing concern about their kids returning to in-person school.

While names have not been released due to all involved being minors, Jacksonville police confirmed juvenile petitions were filed against three teenagers.

The condition of the second student was unknown as of Friday. However, The Daily News received confirmation from Naval Medical Center that the victim was no longer in their care.

School was moved to virtual learning Friday, and students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday following the Labor Day weekend.

McCarthy has both a freshman and a senior attending the school.

"At Northside High School, last year, we had numbers of fights a week, so this year, when they said there was no lingering in the hallways, you're going straight to class, I explained to my boys, they're trying to keep you safe," McCarthy said. "They're trying to do things that will keep you safe so we don't have those fights. That was probably a day before, two days before this even happened."

McCarthy said her youngest son sent her text messages first, explaining what was going on. She added she lives close enough to the school that she heard the sirens, which is when she told her husband he needed to come home.

Once her husband made it home, they went over to the school so they could at least see the campus.

"Once receiving my kids from the school and the reports started coming out, the things that have got me concerned the most is that I feel like they're trying to take the severity down," McCarthy said. "They're definitely focusing on the response times and the positive, which, thank goodness we do have that positive in there, but I feel like it's taking away from what needs to be done. They've had condolences go out to the family, but there has been not even the slightest mention of what they're going to do moving forward."

Kristina DiCanio, the grandparent of a Northside senior, was also extremely concerned, especially after seeing social media posts that she called "horrendous."

DiCanio said everyone is aware there is a gang problem in local high schools, and it's affecting students like her 17-year-old granddaughter who just want to go to school. She added somebody has to speak up for the kids that are not the problem.

"I'm looking to have a graduation party, not a funeral," DiCanio said. "I'm going to school with my granddaughter on Tuesday and one of two things is going to happen. I'm either getting my granddaughter signed up for remote learning or I'm getting her transcripts."

McCarthy was also worried about sending her kids back to school, asking how she can knowingly send her children back to school when nothing extra has been done.

Although she knows the incident could have been gang-related, McCarthy said she's worried focusing on that will take the focus off the actual issue.

Her solution? Metal detectors.

"We are not going to be able to get rid of gang violence, violence in general, but what we can do is stop these things from getting in the school," McCarthy said. "If we had metal detectors at the two main entrances where the kids come in from the buses or the front of the school — is it going to cause an inconvenience? Yes, but the inconvenience outweighs somebody's life."

She said while she would love to see more resource officers, she knows they can't stop everything from happening.

Onslow County Schools Superintendent Barry Collins said in a news conference the morning of the incident that although the district has already implemented many safety and security protocols, they do plan to look into further options in the coming days and weeks.

"What we have here is a situation where I wake up this morning and I keep thinking to myself, how am I going to get my kids back to school on Tuesday?" McCarthy said.

McCarthy said she feels for the teachers as well, because they probably believed they were protecting all students as well as possible.

"Next thing my youngest says is, 'I don't know how I'm going to feel walking back into that school,'" McCarthy said. "So, that is trauma. How I'm feeling is trauma. I can't be the only one that feels that way."

This is why McCarthy said she would like to see metal detectors, and is hoping the district doesn't skirt the issue.

She said she even had one of her own family members bring up the issue of students gaining access to the school via doors that don't have metal detectors, if that were something implemented.

"Well, we have teachers, and those teachers watch those doors," McCarthy said. "They don't just get to put a band-aid on and say hope that holds. It has to be something that's actively done. My biggest thing is, I don't want this to be focused on the possibilities of the gang violence affiliation or whatever because I think it will really blur the lines of where the focus needs to be. Those children aren't protected either and that's our duty as adults."

While DiCanio doesn't plan to have her granddaughter go back to school on campus at Northside, she does still hope to see change.

She brought up the matter of a new protocol that was supposed to be in place for this school year, where kids were not allowed into the school until 6:55 a.m., before going directly to their classrooms.

DiCanio questions why the school opened at 6:45 a.m. with kids under no supervision. She added her family is from New York City, and they moved to Jacksonville last year, ironically, because they didn't believe she was safe in New York City public schools.

Both McCarthy and DiCanio said they appreciate all of the condolences and phone calls from the school, but need to see action.

"I do appreciate the kindness, I believe the condolences are genuine, I don't believe that they're made up," DiCanio said. "But condolences are not keeping my granddaughter safe."

Northside students, staff met with host of new security protocols following return to campus (published September 6, 2022)

As students returned to campus Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Northside High School, they were introduced to a host of new safety and security protocols.

Following a fatal stabbing incident Thursday morning that killed one student and injured another, a message was sent to Northside High School parents Monday evening to prepare them and their children for the return to campus.

Northside Principal Brad Staley said in the message the investigation into Thursday's incident, which so far has seen juvenile petitions filed against three students, is ongoing, and they will continue to cooperate with the Jacksonville Police Department.

Staley added that over the weekend, school disciplinary action was taken against several additional students who were involved in the incident.

Staley ensured parents the school will continue to make sure all participants or contributors are identified and face the strictest consequences available.

Due to Thursday's incident, law enforcement presence on campus has been increased and will remain that way for at least the remainder of this week, the message told parents.

District-level staff will also be joining the school to provide additional visibility and supervision. Staley said those staff members will be joined by district-approved volunteers from Mentor Every Neighborhood and Community, Inc., who were on hand to greet students as they arrived Tuesday.

MENAC Inc. is a veteran founded and operated nonprofit that is positioned and was purposefully created for the mental growth, educational expansion and societal awareness of every child, teenager and young adult between the ages of 12 and 30 years old that lives in an underdeveloped neighborhood and community.

What new safety and security protocols are in place?

The message to parents said administrators will now have hand-held, 'wand style' metal detectors available for use in the event any individual searches are necessary. Students will also be eating lunch in their classrooms for the upcoming week. In addition, some portions of the campus will be closed for students until further notice.

A "no-bag" policy will be developed for all Northside sporting events. School and district administrators are discussing longer-range resources, including metal detectors, which may be needed to support ongoing safety efforts, Staley said.

The Onslow County school district's crisis team will continue to be available to offer support for students and staff as long as needed, the message said.

"District, city and county leadership, along with local law enforcement, will be meeting later this week to review last week’s incident and identify any additional measures or equipment which may be needed to safeguard our students and staff," Staley added.

This could come as a relief to many parents who expressed a desire for stronger safety and security protocols, specifically metal detectors.

Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson said in addition to this week's changes, Northside will be running a modified schedule for the week to allow for some extra homeroom time.

As students arrive at school, they will continue to be sent directly to class and the afternoon will also include a 10-minute "check-in" time before dismissal, to be staggered by hallway.

"OCS is grateful to our law enforcement partners for their support as school resumed today," Anderson said. "We also appreciate the support of our parents, local churches and non-profits. Members from these groups chalked positive messages on the school sidewalks Monday and were on hand today to greet students as they returned.

"Together we will heal, and together we will move forward."

Staley explained in his message to parents that although the Monarch community will notice differences within and outside their building, they will continue to rely on the support and comfort from those around them.

He urged parents to look for opportunities to be involved on campus, as now more than ever, they will rely on the partnerships and community that make them Northside High School.

Staff will continue reaching out to Northside families throughout the week and well into the next. He asks parents to please encourage their children to share important safety information with them so that the school can be made aware, as safety is their top priority.

"Families, please remember to keep open lines of communication with your children," Staley said. "Talk to them often and too much. If you notice any behavioral changes such as withdrawal, irritability, or changes in eating or sleep patterns, or if your child is not comfortable returning to school, reach out to our school counselors and they will get you in contact with options for emotional and academic support for your family.

"It is through strength and unity that we as a family will heal from this tragedy."

On Friday, Northside students were sent home and asked to participate in remote learning leading into the three-day Labor Day weekend.

"Returning to school tomorrow for our students, staff and families will not be easy, but together we are united," said Staley in Monday's message. "I want to take this opportunity to thank our amazing student body for the way they handled themselves throughout these events. On behalf of the NHS staff, we appreciate the faith and trust our students and families have placed in us."

Case closed: Students involved in Northside High School stabbing learn their fate (published November 2, 2022)

A stabbing at Northside High School that killed one student brought forth lots of questions and few answers. One of the main questions was answered Wednesday, Nov. 2 as the fate of the three students involved in the incident has been decided.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee confirmed the three juveniles that had petitions and secure custody orders filed against them had their cases resolved as juvenile matters. Lee said all three cases have been adjudicated and closed, meaning the court has made a formal decision regarding the three juveniles.

On Sept. 1, the Jacksonville Police Department received a call at 7:01 a.m. from Northside High School's school resource officer regarding a physical altercation between students. Two students were stabbed in the incident, and both were transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where one of the students succumbed to their injuries.

Northside High School was put under lockdown due to the incident, along with surrounding Onslow County Schools. The motive for the incident remains unknown.

Following the incident on Sept. 1, one 16-year-old student had a petition filed for voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon on school campus/property, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a school official. Another 16-year-old student, as well as a 15-year-old student, each had petitions filed for two counts of assault and disorderly conduct at school.

Due to the state's "Raise the Age" law and North Carolina General Statute 7B-3000, Lee said he could not comment on the juveniles' court records because they are confidential and must be withheld from public inspection. The Daily News followed up with questions regarding if the juveniles were charged with the petitions that were filed against them and if they were sentenced to any type of prison terms.

Lee added he could not comment further.

Lee previously emphasized the complicated nature of this case due to the age of the suspect and the others involved. Because of the "Raise the Age" law, neither the Jacksonville Police Department nor Lee's office has released the names of the three suspects or the names of the victims. One local news outlet did report the alleged name of the student who was killed, however, law enforcement refrained from confirming the information.

In 2019, North Carolina enacted the Raise the Age law, which means that 16- and 17-year-old individuals who commit crimes in the state are no longer automatically charged in the adult criminal justice system, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

But there are exceptions.

Lee said 16- and 17-year-olds served with juvenile petitions for Class A through G felonies are subject to being transferred to superior court and tried as adults. He stated at the September press conference his office would need to look into the case more to make a determination.

According to Schlosser and Pritchett Law, Class A felonies in North Carolina include charges such as first-degree murder; B felonies include charges such as first-degree rape or sexual offense, as well as second-degree murder; C felonies include charges such as second-degree sexual offense or first-degree kidnapping.

D felonies include charges like voluntary manslaughter, drug trafficking and burglary; E felonies include charges such as child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon; F felonies include charges like assault with a deadly weapon upon law enforcement and perjury and G felonies include charges such as common law robbery and minor drug violations.

The statute regarding juvenile court records is in effect through Jan. 1, 2023, but it is unknown if those records will be made public after that date.

