Daily Press, Virginian-Pilot contend judge was wrong to bar media, public from bond hearing in police officer’s murder case

The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot are appealing to the Virginia Supreme Court after a trial judge closed an April bond hearing for a Newport News police officer charged with murder.

The newspapers contend that Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer erred in barring the media and public from the hearing for Police Sgt. Albin “Trevor” Pearson, and also incorrect in sealing documents related to it.

The appeal maintains that court hearings — including bond hearings — and related judicial records are presumed open under the First Amendment and other provisions, and exceptions are allowed only in extremely limited circumstances.

“The burden was on the commonwealth to provide a real and substantial basis for ordering closure which cannot be overcome with less restrictive means,” the news organizations’ attorneys, Brett Spain and Bethany Fogerty, wrote in the petition for appeal. “That burden was not met.”

The fact that the bond hearing involved a police officer charged with murder “raises issues of the utmost importance to the public, particularly given the ongoing national debate about the use of force by the police,” the lawyers added. “Indeed, it is difficult to imagine a more appropriate case for openness.”

The newspapers are asking the Virginia Supreme Court to rule that Spencer was wrong to close the hearing, and are further asking the court to unseal the hearing transcript and related records.

If the Supreme Court grants the appeal, the parties in the case will file more pleadings, likely to be followed by an oral argument in Richmond. If the high court declines to hear the case on the merits, Spencer’s rulings will stand.

Pearson is charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the death of 43-year-old Henry K. Berry III, who was shot in his Oyster Point apartment on Dec. 27, 2019, as officers sought to take him into custody on a misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 phone system.

Police have said that Pearson — a 12-year department veteran — shot Berry during a struggle over a Taser inside Berry’s townhouse off Pilot House Drive after barging into his home without a warrant.

Though Pearson had been out on bond since November, the outside prosecutor on the case, Suffolk Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Wrobleski, filed a motion in March to revoke the officer’s bond and have him jailed pending his October trial.

Wrobleski filed a 91-page motion to revoke — under seal — only weeks after gaining access to Pearson’s full personnel and internal affairs files from the city of Newport News under a court order.

He didn’t publicly outline the reason for the bond revocation request. But in urging Spencer to close the bond hearing, Wrobleski contended that pre-trial publicity could make it difficult to seat an impartial jury.

The prosecutor also cited a Virginia Lawyers Weekly article from October 2020 — before the vaccine emerged and a year before Pearson’s scheduled trial later this year — about how difficult it was to get potential jurors to show up.

Spencer, a retired Richmond Circuit Court judge sitting on the case, agreed to close it, saying that she found it “alarming” how few people were showing up for jury duty. She also cited “the nature of the case” and “recent publicity” surrounding police involved cases as reasons to bar the press and public from the hearing.

After about an hour behind closed doors, Pearson walked out and hugged his family members in the courtroom hallway, and Spencer later issued an order saying she had denied the motion to revoke the bond.

Immediately after that decision, Spain asked Spencer to release the hearing transcript and the motion documents, particularly given that the judge acknowledged that the documents weren’t even discussed at the hearing.

“What we have now is a secret hearing — and people can only speculate,” Spain told Spencer at the time. The national debate surrounding police officers’ conduct, Spain continued, “is a reason to keep an open hearing,” rather than close it.

But Spencer denied the request for the transcript and the related documents.

The newspapers’ appeal, filed last week, contends the pandemic was used as a convenient justification to close the hearing.

The lawyers pointed out, for example, that no one even mentioned the pandemic at the initial April hearing at which prosecutors first sought closure. When the closure was challenged, the petition says, “the Commonwealth all of a sudden pointed to the pandemic as a reason to close the courtroom.”

The petition maintains that under the U.S. Supreme Court case law, the reasons for a courtroom closure must be real and compelling — and “not theoretical” — and that closure isn’t warranted if less restrictive means are available, such as a questioning would-be jurors more heavily during future jury selection or moving a trial to a different venue.

“This is an extraordinarily high standard that recognizes the importance and long tradition of public access to judicial proceedings,” the appeal says, adding that the rules require that judges spell out “particularized findings of actual harms.”

The reasons Spencer gave for closure don’t “come close to meeting the demanding standard necessary to deprive the press and the public of access to the hearing or to the judicial records,” the newspapers’ appeal petition asserts.

The idea that readers would be tainted by the news coverage that so many jurors would be disqualified is “undermined” by other high profile cases, the petition added.

“Derek Chauvin’s trial is a prime example,” the lawyers wrote. “The court there was able to seat an impartial jury, despite the pandemic and the fact that there was pervasive, national press coverage of that case.”

“Every high profile case generates pretrial publicity to some extent,” petition added. “Every murder case generates more public interest than other non-violent crimes.”

Under U.S. Supreme Court and Virginia Supreme Court precedent, the appeal says, courts have long ruled that an open judicial system serves an important societal role by instilling confidence in its outcomes, and a better understanding at how those outcomes were arrived at.

“To work effectively, it is important that society’s criminal process ‘satisfy the appearance of justice,’” according to a landmark 1980 U.S. Supreme Court decision cited in the appeal. “And the appearance of justice can best be provided by allowing people to observe it.”

Wrobleski and Pearson’s attorney, Timothy Clancy, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on the appeal.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com