Daily routine cleans up Baker Street encampment

Sep. 2—The homeless encampment on Baker Street made quite a mess Thursday night. Scattered on the sidewalk the next morning were candy wrappers, broken glass, half-eaten cookies, assorted shoes and an empty carton of chocolate milk.

But by 9 a.m. Friday, it had all been removed in a coordinated cleanup by men who spent the night there.

"We're getting better cleaning up after ourselves," said Dennis Rucker, who made several passes with his tarp to sweep debris into the gutter. A scooper came along after him and mounds of trash were taken away.

The morning routine on Baker Street is a unique example of daily life at local encampments whose spread has put residents on edge while testing teams of workers assigned to one of Bakersfield's most pressing challenges.

People who would otherwise be camping in the dry bed of the Kern River are instead using shopping carts lately to prop up tarps and blankets for shelter on the sidewalk. They huddle for safety and, in the case of Baker Street, convenient access to the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center that opens every morning for coffee, breakfast and showers.

City officials often hear from residents alarmed that encampments have grown in size and number. Although the typical response is to take down information and send someone to check it out, at a deeper level, officials say much is being done to get at root causes and develop effective means for heading off a bigger problem.

"There's a lot more to this than just cleaning up an encampment," said City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 includes the Baker Street and other encampments.

Steve Loftus says it's not enough. Last month, he emailed photos of the Baker Street encampment to city officials, as he does regularly as part of a one-man pressure campaign. He included The Californian in the email distribution list and invited the newspaper to come take a look.

The northeast Bakersfield resident said in an interview last week encampments are popping up around the city, sometimes just two nights after they were cleared away. That tells him the money local government spends combating homelessness isn't going to good use.

More should be done to move people off the streets and into rehabilitation or mental health treatment, he said, so people can use sidewalks and businesses can operate unimpeded.

"It's kind of like a game of cat and mouse," Loftus said. "But it's almost like the city looks the other way." He added that he has asked how much money the city spends cleaning up encampments but received no answer.

"My whole issue with this is, all this money that the city of Bakersfield gets and Kern County gets, why are all these people on the street?" he asked. "Where is the money going to?"

Executive Director James "Jim" Wheeler at Flood Ministries, which connects unhoused people around Bakersfield to various resources, said he shares the frustrations of taxpayers who don't like seeing the consequences of encampments in their city. But he said progress is being made to address them.

Flood Ministries has placed more than 600 people in shelters, Wheeler said, and local government has created more than 400 shelter beds, almost all of which fill daily. Doing more will require greater resources, and not necessarily money, he said.

Otherwise, people who had been out of sight along the river will simply move from place to place.

"At the end of the day," Wheeler said, "there has to be someplace to go."

City spokesman Joseph Conroy noted the Bakersfield Police Department Impact Team and the city's Rapid Response Team regularly patrol and clear away known "hot spots" such as the Baker Street encampment. He said by email officials also respond to individual complaints made directly to local council members and reports filed through the Bakersfield Mobile app.

The city addressed 49 encampments the week before last, Conroy wrote, which was about the average last year, when municipal workers also removed 2,568 tons of trash. He added that Flood makes contact 122 times per week on average with people living on the street.

Generally, Conroy reported, staff trying to address problematic encampments post a notice saying people must vacate the premises within three days. The case goes to a hearing officer who may issue an abatement order leading to the removal of items left behind at encampments. He added that Loftus receives before-and-after photos from the city.

Councilman Gonzales said the problem of encampments is as obvious and frustrating as it is complicated. It's sad seeing neighborhoods strewn with trash left behind by homeless people, he said, "but also it's sad to see so many people on the street unhoused."

Beyond the "proficient" work being done to respond to encampments in the city, he said, efforts are constantly being made to connect people with not only services but also their family and friends — "and it takes time."

Clearing off encampments becomes a necessity to avoid skid row-like conditions, as well as protect public health, Gonzales said. But he added the bigger goal remains to introduce more affordable housing, especially permanent supportive residential units, which will open existing shelter beds to new clients.

Beyond the "whack-a-mole" dynamic the city's response teams face now, he said, work is being done at the policy level, including trying to set up emergency rent assistance programs intended to prevent more people from ending up on the streets.

"We can't give up," he said.

For months, James Jasper has slept in front of the St. Vincent de Paul building at 300 Baker St., having been "86'd" from a local shelter because of what he called a disagreement. Now he and others who spend the night are careful to stay behind a line that divides the sidewalk, he said, so as to avoid blocking the public right-of-way.

Not having met Loftus and unaware anyone was taking pictures of the encampment and sending them to the city, Jasper said it's hard surviving on the street, and it can happen to anyone.

"He ain't but 2 feet above water his own self," Jasper said. "He better be lucky he got somewhere to stay."

A fellow Baker Street regular, John Brisby, said he wishes people would stop looking down on people at the encampment, that it's a dangerous existence he'd rather avoid.

Brisby noted he had been in the process of getting settled into permanent housing when he suffered an extended hypertensive crisis and lost his place in line. Now he's grateful when BPD patrols pass Baker, he said. He was helping clean up the sidewalk Friday morning when a city vehicle drove by at about 8:30 a.m.

He's also thankful for the assistance he gets at St. Vincent de Paul, which he credited for getting him to the hospital fast when his hypertension acted up.

The homeless center's coordinator, Francis "Deacon" Moore, said the facility gets regular visits from a nurse from Good Samaritan Hospital. People who couldn't rest the night before sleep there and receive clothing, if any is available. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All the center's costs are covered by fundraisers, donations and a $65,000 grant from Dignity Health to cover staffing, food and supplies, Moore said. He noted there's a prayer service and message from the Gospel before lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Mostly what the center needs are clothes and food, he said.

"Spread the word," he added. "We need men's clothing. Can't get enough of that."

Raul Soliz, one of Friday morning's cleanup helpers, said one of the group's cleanup motivations is to avoid the judgment of others.

"People here (at St. Vincent de Paul), they're getting focused here," Soliz said, "because they're being offered something here that they don't get from anywhere else, not even from their families."

"Anything helps at this point," he said. "Anything would be a blessing. That said, we're not expecting it. But it'd help."

The Californian's John Donegan contributed to this report.