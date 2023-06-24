Daily searches underway for missing NJ elementary school teacher after car found abandoned

A daily search remains underway for a missing New Jersey elementary school teacher in the “heavily wooded” area near where her vehicle was found abandoned in Morris County earlier this month.

Lara Emanuele, 46, was last seen June 7, but her car was discovered June 8 in the Roxbury’s Holiday Inn Express parking lot, News 12 New Jersey reported in the wake of her disappearance. Morris County is located about 40 miles outside of Midtown Manhattan.

While currently “this is not considered a suspicious disappearance,” Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Meghan Knab told People, she noted that the public will be made aware if “the focus [or] status of the investigation changes.”

Prior to her disappearance, Emanuele had taken out a restraining order against her husband, though she subsequently lifted it, News 12 New Jersey previously reported.

Her husband then reportedly took to Facebook, citing authorities’ information, to plead with the community to assist in the effort to bring Emanuele home.

“I’d like to assure the public to that all capabilities available to law enforcement are being utilized to locate Lara,” read a statement from Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll.

Emanuele stands at 5-foot-6-inches and weighs an estimated 125 lbs., according to News 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roxbury Police Department or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.