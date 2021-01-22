The Daily Show and Colbert's Late Show joke about Biden's Peloton and other 1st-day 'scandals'

Peter Weber

When President Biden moved into the White House on Wednesday, he probably left his Peloton exercise bike in Wilmington. With its cameras, microphones, and internet connection, "the last thing the CIA wants is the Russians and the Chinese peering or listening into the White House gymnasium," The New York Times notes. The exercise bikes also cost "upward of $2,500 apiece," the Times added, so it "does not exactly comport with Mr. Biden's 'regular guy from Scranton' political persona."

Stephen Colbert made fun of the Peloton security fears on Thursday's Late Show.

The Daily Show picked up on the widely mocked critique that Peloton is an elite symbol out of step with Biden's "Working Class Joe" image. The Peloton, in fact, was "scandal" No. 5 from the first day of Biden's presidency, according to The Daily Show's recap of Fox News' inauguration coverage.

Late night comedians have to make the mental transition from all of Donald Trump's presidential scandals — and also do something with their four years of Trump footage. At Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rufus Wainwright sang just about every saucy nickname for Trump that Kimmel has used on his show, with visual aids. It took more than 2 minutes, including a lightning round.

And The Daily Show raided its video vault so Desi Lydic could recap four years of former first lady Melania Trump, "the nation's stepmom, there for America every other weekend and on holidays," especially Christmas.

Lydic also reminded everyone about the mysterious case of "Jarvanka," Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and you can watch that below.

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit
Trump's team fired the White House chief usher right before Biden took office, maybe at Biden's request
Biden removes Trump's Diet Coke button from the Oval Office

