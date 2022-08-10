'The Daily Show' Digs Up Old Clips To Put Fox News' Hypocrisy On Full Display

The footage speaks for itself.

“The Daily Show” put Fox News’ hypocrisy on display Tuesday after many of the right-wing network’s hosts and pundits spent 24 hours melting down over the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The search was reportedly part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House.

Outraged personalities at Fox News have since lobbed just about every accusation in the book, describing the raid as the “worst attack on the United States in modern history,” comparing the FBI to the Russian KGB and calling for the FBI to be defunded.

Simply titled, “Fox News On Hillary But Make The Footage Trump,” the “Daily Show” supercut contained clips of Fox News personalities who were up in arms in 2016 after then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was found to have used a private email server to conduct government business as secretary of state. At the time, they seemed very distressed about the potential mishandling of classified information and were passionate about having the FBI act.

Watch below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

