'The Daily Show' Goes Full Fox News In Damning Parody Of Vaccine Mandate Coverage

Lee Moran

Desi Lydic poked fun at Fox News’ predictable (and hypocritical) railing against President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates in her latest “Foxsplains” segment for “The Daily Show.”

In the bit released Thursday, correspondent Lydic claimed to have watched the conservative network for 87 hours straight before explaining why the measures aimed at ending the pandemic are a conspiracy on the same level as “North Korea times Apartheid plus 9/11.”

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

