‘Daily Show’ Guest Chelsea Handler Is ‘Sexually Attracted’ To This GOP Lawmaker

Comic Chelsea Handler made a surprising confession on “The Daily Show” on Wednesday night: She’s got the hots for Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.

Romney got into a spat with Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker busted in a plethora of lies and now facing investigations and calls to resign, on Tuesday night just before the State of the Union address.

Those standing nearby reported that the Utah senator told Santos he ought to be embarrassed showing up and called him an “ass” to his face.

Handler rolled the footage, then made her confession.

“I would like to go on the record tonight and say that I am sexually attracted to Mitt Romney,” she declared. “It’s not the first time, and it won’t be the last time. I don’t even care that he’s a Republican or a Mormon. In fact, since he’s a Mormon, he’ll be open to another wife, and if not he’s a Republican, so he’ll be open to having an affair. Problem solved.”

See more in her Wednesday night monologue: