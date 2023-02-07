‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Chelsea Handler Fact-Checks ‘Moron’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Daily Show” guest host and comedian Chelsea Handler tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the conspiracy theorist complained that her job is “practically year-round” and doesn’t allow lawmakers to be “regular people.”

Handler was left in disbelief.

“First of all, you’re not a ‘regular person,’ you moron. You’re a congressperson because you campaigned and somehow won, which requires you to work year-round,” she fired back. “I also don’t want to work year-round, and that’s why I don’t.”

Greene, who last year spoke at a white nationalist event, also griped that she meets people who tell her “crazy things... that they believe because they read it on the internet.”

“Well, if that’s not the pot calling the kettle QAnon,” Handler replied. “This woman thought 9/11 was a hoax, that the Clintons killed JFK Jr. and that Jews are in charge of space lasers. Please, don’t come at her with some crazy ideas ― she might believe them.”

See her full takedown in the Monday night monologue: