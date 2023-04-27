'Daily Show' Guest Host Desi Lydic Exposes How Fox News Busted Tucker Carlson

The feud between Fox News and Tucker Carlson appears to be escalating, with “Daily Show” guest host Desi Lydic noting reports that the network has compiled a “dossier of dirt” on its former star host.

“They apparently have him saying the most vile things you can imagine,” she said. “And the way they compiled it ― and this is genius ― is by turning on his television show and pressing record.”

See more on Carlson’s shock departure from Fox News in her Wednesday night monologue:

Carlson, who has admitted to lying, used his show to repeatedly share white nationalist talking points, wild conspiracy theories, xenophobia, homophobia, racism and more.

The network protected him through all that and has not publicly indicated why it parted ways with its top-rated host. One report indicated that Fox Corp. boss Rupert Murdoch didn’t like the increasingly religious overtones of Carlson’s show, while another suggested it was due in part to the revelation of “highly offensive” personal messages, including attacks on network executives.