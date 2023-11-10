'Daily Show' Guest Host Sarah Silverman Has 1 Biting Question For Ron DeSantis

“Daily Show” guest host Sarah Silverman isn’t impressed by the five Republicans running against former President Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.

But one candidate really stood out for all the wrong reasons after Wednesday night’s debate: businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who launched a constant stream of “petty insults.”

“I have to admit, he has big dick energy,” Silverman said. “But it’s only because he’s a huge dick.”

She pointed to a moment when former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had about all she could take of Ramaswamy and called him “scum.”

“Nikki Haley was America’s top diplomat at the United Nations. She literally kept her cool with the worst dictators in the world,” Silverman pointed out. “And eight minutes on stage with Vivek, and she’s like, You are fucking scum.”

Silverman noted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once again tried to smile during the debate.

And once again, he failed, causing Silverman to wonder how “it’s possible to be 45 years old and still not know how to smile.”

Silverman did her best to mimic DeSantis’ weak attempt in the Thursday night monologue: