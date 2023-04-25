‘Daily Show’ Host Desi Lydic Can’t Believe Fox News ‘Cut Off Its Own Dick’

Comedy Central

One of comedian Desi Lydic’s greatest self-professed talents is “Foxsplaining” the news to The Daily Show audience—including the previous bombshell that was Trump’s indictment.

So it seemed serendipitous that Lydic’s first night of guest hosting the show just so happened to coincide with some huge news from the Murdoch-owned empire: Tucker Carlson has been let go from the network, effective immediately.

“You know that stupid look that’s always on Tucker Carlson’s face? Well today, he has a good reason for it,” Lydic said, before cutting to a clip from CNN in which they shared that Carlson had been given the boot—and that Fox News had offered only a very brief statement on the matter.

Lydic’s first response to the news was “wow!”—followed by genuine surprise that a “network that’s so opposed to gender-affirming surgery just cut off their own dick.”

While details are still emerging on exactly what went down, Lydic said she feels pretty confident in claiming that Carlson was wholly unprepared for his unexpected fall from conservative pundit grace. A number of reports are pointing to a beef with Rupert Murdoch—and not the Dominion defamation lawsuit—as the motivation behind the firing, a fact the The Daily Show guest host finds ironic. “Tucker spent so many years saying that Mexican people were coming to take our jobs away,” she says. “Turns out he should have been worrying about Australians.”

While the exact reason why Murdoch opted to ax Carlson has yet to be revealed, Lydic said she’s hearing reports that the media mogul was bothered by some of Carlson’s conspiracy theories regarding Jan. 6.

“So let this be a lesson to everybody,” Lydic says. “If you try to topple America’s democracy, you can stay on TV for TWO more years—and that’s it!”

For now, she’s going to focus on worrying about when and where Carlson might pop up next, an anchor or something else entirely.

“I’m glad he’s gone,” said Lydic. “But, if I’m being honest, I’m also a little nervous about what he’s going to do next. You know? It’s like, after Papa John got fired. You just knew he was out there somewhere working on a pizza that gives you even worse diarrhea.”

Story continues

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.