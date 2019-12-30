The Daily Show looks back on 8 particularly 'stupid' moments, 1 favorite, from 2019

Like many of us, The Daily Show is looking back at 2019, the good, the bad, and, well, the stupid. "Some stories in the news help us understand the world we live in, and some news stories are just stupid," Trevor Noah explained. "For those, we turn to Ronny Chieng." The Daily Show picked out eight of Chieng's reports, touching on everything from stupid auctions to stupid lawsuits and pampered pets — "Why are you feeding dogs $40 steaks? You realize dogs will eat their own poop" — and, of course, the brain-deadening effects of social media, specifically one story that just kept getting "stupider" with each nutty plot twist. (Some of the language is borderline NSFW.)

The Daily Show didn't just focus on the negative. Noah also recounted his "favorite story of the year, and possibly my favorite story in my entire life," involving President Trump's border wall. "You heard that right: Mexico is stealing the wall," he laughed.









This story really stole our hearts in 2019. #TDSbestof2019 pic.twitter.com/HnGRtyEWr0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 29, 2019

And Noah's team even found something Trump is good at: Making up new words. Watch below for some of the "best" of 2019.









