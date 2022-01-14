The Daily Show mockingly mourns Fox News' 'No Sedition Charges' Jan. 6 talking point

"Criminal charges, especially for complex planned crimes, often take a long time," Jonathan Chait wrote at New York on Thursday. "Nonetheless, the failure of criminal charges for sedition to materialize very quickly after Jan. 6, 2021, became a key talking point for Trump defenders," who insisted the Capitol attack "couldn't have been an insurrection because nobody had (yet) been charged with sedition." Chait cited numerous examples, but on Thursday morning, he said, Fox News' "Brit Hume became probably the last major conservative pundit to get this opinion in under the wire."

A few hours later, of course, the Justice Department released an indictment charging 11 members of the Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy. The Daily Show provided some more examples Friday morning, declaring the death of the "'No Sedition Charges' talking point" with mock solemnity.

