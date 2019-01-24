'The Daily Show' nails what's so absurd about Trump's State of the Union comments

We're mired in the longest federal government shutdown in history, and President Donald Trump is feuding with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over the State of the Union Speech.

Fortunately, Trevor Noah has that knack for laying out the absurd in a way that makes us laugh despite the urge to cry. In the above clip, Noah walks us through Wednesday's drama between Pelosi and Trump. There's a lot to laugh at — from the Game of Thrones reference to the idea that Pelosi is the only one able to instill fear in Trump — but the best part is Noah's analysis of how Trump's comments sound like he made them using his phone's predictive text.

Of course, it's not all laughs and Noah drives that home, too, highlighting the plight of unpaid federal workers. It's sobering stuff but at least we get to laugh a little bit to make us forget for, like, five minutes.