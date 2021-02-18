The Daily Show solves Texas blackouts with 'America's most renewable resource: the insane hatred of AOC'

"A freak winter storm slammed into Texas, causing blackouts for millions of people," and after three days, things are "awful," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "I know people were praying for Texas to go blue, but not like this. I mean is it too much to ask for just one apocalypse at a time?" All over Texas, "pipes are frozen, temperatures are below zero, ice is everywhere — forget Texans, this would be too much for Elsa," he joked.

Texans are struggling to get heat, water, and food, but "luckily for them, their leaders have stepped up in their time of need" — to blame windmills and Democrats, Noah said. Look, this is embarrassing for Texas Republicans, he said. "I mean, this is the state that prides itself on its oil and gas industry, and now that industry has failed spectacularly." But GOP state leaders and their cable news allies are getting "so desperate to just let fossil fuels off the hook" they're blaming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the nonexistent Green New Deal, he added, and that "is f---ing insane."

"This just goes to show you, no matter what happens, no matter how far removed she is from the problem, conservatives can and will always find a way to blame the boogeyman, AOC," Noah said. That's clearly "disingenuous, but the good news is it's led to an amazing breakthrough that might just solve Texas' energy problems forever." That breakthrough, unveiled in a fake ad, "draws power from America's most renewable resource: the insane hatred of AOC."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) "has been working hard to somehow push the blame to Democrats and the Green New Deal, which doesn't even exist yet," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And Tucker Carlson is helping him out by blaming it on windmills," an accusation so wrong "even the expert Tucker dragged on the show to talk smack about windmills wasn't willing to get into it."

Story continues

Meanwhile, President Biden told a CNN town hall "he's tired of talking about Donald Trump and referred to Donald Trump as 'the former guy' — which I love, because he will hate that," Kimmel said. "Joe knows that the way to deflate Trump is to ignore him, but it's hard, he's like a 2-year-old — you worry that if you take your eyes off him for a minute, he'll flush your keys down the toilet."

More stories from theweek.com

Trump comes out of hiding

The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

The populists' slipperiest lie

