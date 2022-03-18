Daily tracker: Gas prices fall 7th day in a row in Florida, Daytona Beach

Clayton Park, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·2 min read
A sign in front of the members-only Sam&#39;s Club gas station at Tomoka Town Center in Daytona Beach shows its price for regular gasoline at $3.72 a gallon on Thursday morning, March 17, 2022. The average price of gas has now fallen six days in a row in the Daytona Beach area after setting a record high of $4.38 on March 11.
A sign in front of the members-only Sam's Club gas station at Tomoka Town Center in Daytona Beach shows its price for regular gasoline at $3.72 a gallon on Thursday morning, March 17, 2022. The average price of gas has now fallen six days in a row in the Daytona Beach area after setting a record high of $4.38 on March 11.

DAYTONA BEACH — The average price of gas dropped five cents overnight in Daytona Beach to $4.21 a gallon, while the state average fell 4-1/2 cents to $4.236 a gallon. Friday's decline marks the seventh day in a row fuel prices have fallen both locally as well as throughout Florida since setting record highs a week ago amid the escalating Ukraine crisis.

After peaking at $4.38 a gallon on March 11, the average price for regular gasoline in the Daytona Beach area, which consists of all of Volusia and Flagler counties, has now fallen 17 cents, according to AAA Auto Club. AAA reports the average price of fuel in metro areas based on a comprehensive survey of the final credit card purchase each day at gas stations across the country.

In Daytona Beach, the members-only Sam's Club gas station and the super-sized 104-pump Buc-ee's across the street, were tied for the second-cheapest place to buy gas in Florida on Friday morning. Both were selling regular gasoline for $3.72 a gallon, behind only an Express Gas station in Dania Beach, just south of Fort Lauderdale, which was selling it for $3.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

GasBuddy reports gas prices at individual stations based on motorists' reports.

In Volusia County, one other gas station was selling regular gasoline for under $4 a gallon on Friday morning: the members-only BJ's Wholesale Club, where the price was $3.97, unchanged from Thursday.

While the steady decline in fuel prices this past week has been encouraging, industry experts caution that gasoline prices will likely remain volatile until the Russian invasion of Ukraine ends. That crisis has disrupted the global supply of crude oil and petroleum products. Even though Russia only accounts for a fraction of the oil and petroleum products used in the United States, crude oil prices are set in international auctions based on global supply and demand.

ANSWERS TO FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Why the Ukraine crisis is causing high gas prices in the U.S.

EXPERT'S VIEW: GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan comments on why it's possible gas prices may have already peaked, for now

CONSUMER TIPS: How to survive inflation

Latest gas prices at a glance

Average price for a gallon of regular gasoline:

DAYTONA BEACH

Friday: $4.211

Thursday: $4.264

Week Ago: $4.383

Month Ago: $3.494

Year Ago: $2.851

Highest Recorded Average Price: $4.383 (March 11, 2022)

Previous Record Average Price (prior to last week): $4.117 (July 17, 2008)

FLORIDA

Friday: $4.236

Thursday: $4.280

Week Ago: $4.378

Month Ago: $3.506

Year Ago: $2.863

Highest Recorded Average Price: $4.378 (March 11, 2022)

Previous Highest Recorded Average Price (prior to last week): $4.079 (July 16, 2008)

SOURCE: AAA Auto Club

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daily tracker: Gas prices fall 7th day in a row in Florida, Daytona

