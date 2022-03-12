Daily tracker: Gas prices finally dip in Daytona Beach, state

Clayton Park, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·2 min read

DAYTONA BEACH — The average price of gasoline finally fell on Saturday, ending a four-day streak of jumps to new record highs, both for the Volusia-Flagler area as well as the state.

The price for regular gasoline dipped overnight by an average of 3 cents a gallon to $4.355 for the Daytona Beach area, which includes all of Volusia and Flagler counties, and by an average of 2 cents a gallon to $4.357 for Florida, according to AAA Auto Club.

This fuel pump at the Buc-ee&#39;s gas station in Daytona Beach shows the price of regular gasoline at $3.99 a gallon on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. On Saturday, the price of regular gasoline at Buc-ee&#39;s fell back to $3.99 a gallon after selling for as much as $4.14 a gallon a couple days earlier. On Saturday, it was selling mid-grade gasoline for $4.19 a gallon and premium gasoline for $4.29 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
This fuel pump at the Buc-ee's gas station in Daytona Beach shows the price of regular gasoline at $3.99 a gallon on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. On Saturday, the price of regular gasoline at Buc-ee's fell back to $3.99 a gallon after selling for as much as $4.14 a gallon a couple days earlier. On Saturday, it was selling mid-grade gasoline for $4.19 a gallon and premium gasoline for $4.29 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

You asked, we answered: Why the Ukraine crisis is inflicting pain at the pump for Americans

Feeling the pain: Small businesses getting hit hard by higher fuel prices in more ways than one

Unwelcome milestone: Escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine send gas over $4 mark in Florida, Daytona area

AAA tracks average prices for metro areas by recording the final credit card purchases of fuel each day at all gas stations throughout the country.

In Daytona Beach, two gas stations on Saturday lowered gas prices below $4 a gallon for the first time in several days: the super-sized 104-pump Buc-ee's next to the Interstate 95/LPGA interchange and the members-only Sam's Club gas station across the street. Both were selling regular gasoline in the morning for $3.99 a gallon, down from $4.06 a gallon on Friday and $4.14 a gallon on Thursday, according to GasBuddy.com.

GasBuddy lists gas prices at individual stations based on motorists' reports. Fuel prices listed on the popular website and mobile app are generally accurate, but not in all cases. Actual prices may differ either because the reporting motorist entered the wrong information or because the gas station changed its price again which had yet to be reported.

The decline in average gas prices for Daytona as well as Florida came a day after Patrick DeHaan, the Chicago-based head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal in an interview it's possible gas prices may finally be stabilizing.

"It's possible gas prices may have peaked, but I'm not ready to say it's likely," he said.

DeHaan said that fuel prices globally were likely to remain volatile until Russia's invasion of Ukraine ends. The conflict between those two countries triggered the surge in crude oil and fuel prices. Consequently, "It may be a long wait until (U.S. gasoline) prices fall below $4 (a gallon) again," he said.

Latest gas price averages at a glance

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona gas prices: Area, state finally dip

