The Daily Tribune’s top 5 stories of 2023

Firefighters on the scene of a large fire at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

CHEBOYGAN — There was a lot of big news in the Cheboygan area in 2023.

From a major fire to milestone sporting achievements, here are our top five stories of the year:

Tissue Depot fire

When a large fire broke out at a Tissue Depot storage facility in September, downtown Cheboygan shut down.

Smoke plumes could be seen from miles away as fire crews from eight fire departments, along with other emergency responders, battled the flames. Streets were closed, schools released early and a shelter in place alert was put out for anyone within a one-mile radius due to the smoke in the air. Even the Cheboygan Lock and Dam was temporarily closed during the fire.

The remains of a Tissue Depot storage facility are visible on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 following a fire.

In the following days and weeks, air monitoring was done to check for high levels of asbestos and particulates in the air, with results coming back normal. The clean-up continued long after the fire and involved extensive demolition at the site.

This month, the Cheboygan City Council approved the creation of a new police and fire district that will include a five-mill property tax that is expected to raise about $550,000 yearly. As an example of why the funding is needed, city officials pointed to the outdated equipment that firefighters were using during the Tissue Depot fire.

The Inland Lakes Bulldogs faced off against Martin in a MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 state football showdown at the Superior Dome in Marquette on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Inland Lakes state title run

The Inland Lakes football team put together an impressive 11-2 season on their way to a state championship game in November.

While they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Martin by a score of 30-26 in the MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 title game, the team provided plenty of unforgettable moments for the entire Indian River community.

Many of the Bulldogs players were recognized for their hard work with postseason accolades, including junior quarterback Aidan Fenstermaker who was named the Ski Valley 8-Player Conference’s Player of the Year.

Overall, the Bulldogs earned a third consecutive Ski Valley title, a regional crown and a MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 state runner-up.

Formation of Northern Shores Conference

High school sports in the region may look a little different in the 2024-25 season thanks to a conference realignment that was announced in April.

Several superintendents within the Lake Michigan Conference, Straits Area Conference and Northwest Conference announced plans to form the Northern Shores Conference with eight member schools. Included in the new Northern Shores will be Boyne City, Charlevoix, Harbor Springs, Grayling, Elk Rapids and Kalkaska out of the LMC, along with Cheboygan from the Straits Area and Kingsley out of the Northwest Conference.

Included in the new Northern Shores Conference will be Boyne City, Charlevoix, Harbor Springs, Grayling, Elk Rapids, Kalkaska, Cheboygan and Kingsley.

The first year of competition for the new conference is coming in the 2024-25 school year.

Along with the focus on the athletic side of things, school officials said the conference will also work collaboratively in arts, academics and more.

The Lake Michigan Conference, which was formed in 1997, will officially be dissolved by the 2024-25 school year.

Line 5 tunnel takes step forward

After years of legal challenges and debate, Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 tunnel project took a significant step forward in December when the Michigan Public Service Commission granted approval for the plan, with several conditions.

Environmental advocates have long called for the pipeline to be shut down over concerns that an oil spill in the Straits would be ecologically devastating, while supporters point to Enbridge’s role in providing fuel, energy and employment across the state.

A diver is seen working along the submerged portion of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

In an effort to address safety concerns, Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to house the portion of Line 5 that runs under the Straits.

The commission’s approval is not the final hurdle for Enbridge. They still need a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in order to proceed with the project.

Meanwhile, four of Michigan’s Tribal Nations — including the Bay Mills Indian Community, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians and Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi — announced this month their intention to appeal the commission’s decision.

McLaren opens new behavioral health center

A formal ribbon-cutting event for the Justin A. Borra Behavioral Health Center in Cheboygan took place in May, bringing much-needed bed space and behavioral health care services to the region.

The 18-bed Pulte Family Foundation Adult Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit, with care provided by a psychiatrist, will have the capabilities to provide intensive, inpatient care for patients afflicted with the symptoms of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other thought disorders, such as schizophrenia.

With the capacity to treat 20 patients at a time, psychiatrists can address patients’ symptoms before they become severe enough to require inpatient care. Officials said it also gives patients leaving inpatient care a measured, step-down resource in a structured, programmed environment.

Prior to the opening of the facility, there were only 35 behavioral health inpatient beds serving all of the Northern Michigan region.

