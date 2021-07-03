Daily updates: Attorneys prepare to give opening statements Thursday afternoon

Jul. 3—The trial for Salamah Pendleton, who faces two murder charges for his role in the deaths of his mother and a Grand Forks police officer, begins this week.

The trial will begin on Tuesday, June 29, and is expected to run until July 16.

The prosecution, led by Grand Forks County Assistant State's Attorney Carmell Mattison, will argue that Pendleton, 41, opened fire with an AK-47 on Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office deputies Ron Nord and Kelly McLean on May 27, 2020, when they attempted to evict Pendleton and his mother, Lola Moore, from the Grand Forks apartment they shared. Grand Forks Police Department officers Pat Torok and Cody Holte responded to the deputies' call for help. When the shooting ended, Moore and Holte both had wounds that proved fatal. Nord and Pendleton also suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds.

If convicted, Pendleton could spend up to life in prison. He is facing two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count each of criminal mischief, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana.

Day 1: Tuesday, June 29 — Jury selection begins

Jury selection began on Tuesday, June 29.

No jurors were seated on Tuesday, but attorneys for both sides spent the day questioning nearly 40 prospective jurors. A new batch of prospective jurors will be in the Grand Forks County courtroom on Wednesday, June 30.

Some jurors noted on Tuesday that they have followed the case closely since the alleged crime occurred, but others said they had little prior knowledge of what happened.

Day 2: Wednesday, June 30 — Jury selection continues

Out of the 39 prospective jurors questioned on Wednesday, June 30, 21 were dismissed. The vast majority of those told the judge that based on what they already knew about the case, they believe Pendleton is guilty, and do not believe they would be able to set aside those feelings to give him a fair trial.

Attorneys repeatedly emphasized to the prospective jurors that Pendleton is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that the state carries the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed the crimes for which he stands accused.

Day 3: Thursday, July 1 — Trial begins with testimony from responding officers, apartment manager

The jury was set just before noon on Thursday, July 1.

In the first day of testimony for Pendleton's trial, the jury heard from the apartment manager, Andrew Horge and several responding officers.

During his testimony, Horge said when the first round of shooting ended, Horge said there were bullet holes everywhere that had struck water lines within a few feet of him, and he realized he was in a "bad situation."

After the fact, he said he found bullet holes in walls, appliances, and windows, and blood everywhere in the apartment, in the halls and down the stairs. Bullet holes were found in neighboring apartments and in a neighboring building.

Others giving testimony included law enforcement officers. One spoke about what he saw inside the apartment and others spoke about the response to the shooting.

Day 4: Friday, July 2 — Officers, neighbors give testimony

In the second full day of testimony in the trial for Salamah Pendleton, neighbors and a number of Grand Forks Police officers took the stand in a day of emotional testimony.

