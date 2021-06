Daily updates: Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of killing mother, Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte

Jun. 30—The trial for Salamah Pendleton, who faces two murder charges for his role in the deaths of his mother and a Grand Forks police officer, begins this week.

The trial will begins on Tuesday, June 29, and is expected to run until July 16.

The prosecution, led by Grand Forks County Assistant State's Attorney Carmell Mattison, will argue that Pendleton, 41, opened fire with an AK-47 on Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office deputies Ron Nord and Kelly McLean on May 27, 2020, when they attempted to evict Pendleton and his mother, Lola Moore, from the Grand Forks apartment they shared. Grand Forks Police Department officers Pat Torok and Cody Holte responded to the deputies' call for help. When the shooting ended, Moore and Holte both had wounds that proved fatal. Nord and Pendleton also suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds.

If convicted, Pendleton could spend up to life in prison. He is facing two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count each of criminal mischief, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana.

Day 1: Tuesday, June 29 — Jury selection begins

Jury selection began on Tuesday, June 29.

No jurors were seated on Tuesday, but attorneys for both sides spent the day questioning nearly 40 prospective jurors. A new batch of prospective jurors will be in the Grand Forks County courtroom on Wednesday, June 30.

Some jurors noted on Tuesday that they have followed the case closely since the alleged crime occurred, but others said they had little prior knowledge of what happened.

