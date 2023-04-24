Daily updates: Jury selection begins in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

On Oct. 27, 2018, eleven worshippers were killed in the deadliest attack against Jewish people on American soil.

Click here for full coverage on the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Robert Bowers is accused in the racially-motivated attack on the synagogue in Squirrel Hill and faces 63 counts. The charges include 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death and 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death.

On Monday, nearly five years later, the first phase in the federal death penalty trial for Bowers began at the federal courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh.

On the 8th floor of the courthouse, in Judge Robert Colville’s courtroom, jury selection started at 8:30 a.m.

Attorneys for both the defense and the prosecution will begin selecting a jury.

We’ll have updates all throughout the jury selection and trial on Channel 11 News and on WPXI.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Firefighters battle intense smoke, flames at Buffalo Wild Wings in West Mifflin PHOTOS: Man dead, 2 other people in critical condition after triple shooting in Jefferson Hills Len Goodman, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, dies at 78 VIDEO: Volunteers gather in a Pittsburgh park to plant 100 trees for Earth Day weekend DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts