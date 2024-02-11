Daily updates on the Super Bowl 2024 experience in Las Vegas
The Super Bowl is being played in Las Vegas for the first time on Sunday and KCRA 3 is there all week to capture the experience.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
Football paradise awaits those who venture a few freeway exits north of Allegiant Stadium.
There are just two weeks until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
From food, to beverages, to fast food, here are some ways for investors to play into the big game.
Both teams will have tough decisions to make in the offseason, with multiple key players primed for massive paydays, especially if they play well Sunday.
The Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 this weekend — are you ready to watch?
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Bayer Leverkusen beat a very good Bayern Munich 3-0 on Saturday, and now sits atop the Bundesliga by five points.
The March friendlies against Nigeria and Ivory Coast could be played elsewhere.
Dinwiddie was waived by the Nets after being acquired from the Raptors this week.
The ad is meant to highlight the company's software, which helps other companies stay compliant running payroll for cross-border teams. The commercial takes place inside of an office and is a relatively lackluster Super Bowl ad when compared to Super Bowl stalwarts like Budweiser and McDonald’s, which each year use humor, celebrities and high production value to grab attention. It's not surprising, though, that Papaya's ad isn't super flashy, considering Papaya is a B2B software company.
Ford reported strong earnings and an upbeat 2024 profit outlook earlier this week. But it's the details of its new EV strategy shift that have investors most excited.
Twitter/X alternative Bluesky is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends in social media with the launch of custom feeds prepped for Super Bowl fans. One feed focuses on conversations around the big game itself while the other also includes news about Taylor Swift, who's expected to attend to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The attention paid to Swift's attendance at Kelce's games throughout the season has divided sports fans, leading the NFL to defend its coverage of the pop star -- particularly after Kelce commented that the NFL was "overdoing it."
