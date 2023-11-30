Daily Weather Update

TechCrunch

Amazon Web Services is live in Las Vegas for its AWS re:Invent event, which kicked off November 27 and runs until December 1. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote set the tone for the event, making it clear that AWS is in a position to defend its longstanding lead, and it's deploying AI tools and services to continue being the top large cloud provider in the market. Ahead of Amazon CTO Werner Vogels' keynote address, Frederic sat down with Vogels to discuss the trends he is seeing — generative AI, of course — and predictions for the coming year.