Daily Weather Update
Daily Weather Update
Amazon Web Services is live in Las Vegas for its AWS re:Invent event, which kicked off November 27 and runs until December 1. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote set the tone for the event, making it clear that AWS is in a position to defend its longstanding lead, and it's deploying AI tools and services to continue being the top large cloud provider in the market. Ahead of Amazon CTO Werner Vogels' keynote address, Frederic sat down with Vogels to discuss the trends he is seeing — generative AI, of course — and predictions for the coming year.
Google has rolled out a trio of updates for Android, Wear OS and Google TV, bringing new features like AI image descriptions, redesigned Emoji stickers and a spate of free TV channels. All told, the updates bring 11 features, some more noteworthy than others.
IBM and NASA are working on an AI foundational model for weather and climate applications. Among other things, they say it will be able to identify conditions conducive to wildfires.
Google is rolling out a number of updates for Messages, including the option to customize the color of chat bubbles.
Thursday night's NFL matchup is an important one for both teams.
The Lincoln Navigator is due for some updates; the prototypes in these spy photos are expected to enter production for 2025.
Tennessee might be the best team in the SEC.
If you weren't already buying the Reddit IPO rumors, the internet's beating heart of deeply niche microcultures just introduced a rebrand, refreshing its iconic logo and rolling out some new visual vibes. Reddit's most obvious visual update is a new design for Snoo, the anthropomorphic red and white robot mascot synonymous with Reddit since its earliest days. The new mascot replaces the flat design of the previous Snoo with a three-dimensional version of the character that could look at home in a Pixar movie.
More and more analysts are seeing the top-heavy S&P 500, dominated by the tech giants, and are wondering whether the best bets going forward lie somewhere else.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
Police departments have warned iPhone owners about the safety risks the NameDrop feature. But while some users take the privacy concerns seriously, others are praising the feature for its convenience.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
A privacy group is fighting Meta's tactic of only allowing users to opt out of privacy tracking if they sign up for a subscription.
It's time for a closet update. The post The best Cyber Monday fashion deals for 2023 from Free People, J.Crew, The North Face and more appeared first on In The Know.
Stock up on holiday gifts — these popular slip-ons will keep you snuggly-warm through the dog days of winter.
The Vikings are coming off a loss in the final minutes to the Broncos.
The latest reading of the Fed's preferred inflation measure will serve as the main highlight for investors in the week ahead.
Stock up while price are low.
Google has announced that it has expanded the capabilities of Bard's YouTube extension so that when it's enabled, the generative AI can "understand some video content."
These are the lowest prices ever!