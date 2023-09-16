Daily Weather Update
Daily Weather Update
The US has seen a record 23 billion-dollar climate disasters so far this year — and major food and beverage execs are paying attention.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
The Angels star hasn't played since July 4.
Apple is prepping a software update to address alleged radiation concerns regarding the three-year-old iPhone 12s after French regulators released a statement alleging that the phone exceeds proper radiation levels. France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) went as far as to suggest that Apple should stop selling the phones.
"Lois & Clark" introduced a new version of DC's premier power couple 30 years ago.
Firefly Aerospace successfully launched a satellite for the U.S. Space Force last night with just 24 hours’ notice, in a record-setting demonstration of rapid launch capabilities for national security missions. The Space Force gave Firefly notice to launch on September 13, at which point the 24-hour clock started ticking. Within that window, Firefly managed to complete final launch preparations, update the flight software trajectory, encapsulate the Millennium Space Systems-made payload and mate it to the Firefly Alpha rocket.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
The biggest news stories this morning: Hondo's retro electric microscooter, The return of F-Zero, The Angels face the Marlins in MLB’s first regular-season virtual ballpark game.
Google announced a significant update to its built-in services that includes Zoom, WebEx, and The Weather Channel apps.
It's "Gilmore Girls" season again, and this is how Gen Z-ers are honoring the shift toward autumn. The post September is upon us, which means ‘Gilmore Girls’ is trending on TikTok again appeared first on In The Know.
These hot savings are sure to keep you toasty warm all winter.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
"Be thoughtful about your outfit," she advises. "The whole world may wind up seeing it."
Over the years, social media has moved further and further away from its original value proposition of being a network where you could keep up with close friends and family in a private space. A new social network, Favs, emerging from stealth next January, wants to bring social networking back to its roots by building an app that helps people maintain strong and meaningful connections with one another. How exactly it plans to do so is part of Favs' yet-to-be-revealed secret sauce, but remarkably, Favs plans to offer an app without a status update box, a news feed or an inbox.
Amazon is introducing new features that make it easier to search for products on mobile and is challenging other product search engines, like Google and Pinterest in the process. The retailer announced a handful of new search and discovery features, including multimodal search (searching with text plus images), an expansion of its AR efforts and a new "Find-on-Amazon" feature that finds similar products to those in a photo you share directly with the Amazon app, among other things. One of the new features improves upon Amazon's existing visual search engine that lets consumers snap a photo to find matching products.
Pixis, an AI-powered platform for brands to monitor and orchestrate their marketing campaigns, today announced that it raised $85 million in a Series C1 round led by Touring Capital with participation from Grupo Carso, General Atlantic, Celesta Capital and Chiratae Ventures. The funding brings Pixis' total raised to $209 million, and comes at a time when marketers are showing an increasingly acute interest in the potential for AI to enhance their in-house ad efforts. A majority of marketers report having already incorporated AI into their daily workflows, according to a recent survey by The Conference Board, and most expect further adoption of AI to improve productivity.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated 24-inch Fire TV for just $80 and lots, lots more.
Wondering what you'll be playing on your PlayStation 5 this fall? Sony has some ideas. The company announced that its next State of Play stream will take place at 5PM ET on September 14th, hosted on PlayStation's YouTube, Twitch and TikTok accounts.
Comfy, breathable and oh-so-versatile — stock up on a few just in time for fall.