Daily Weather Update | December 22, 2022

A winter storm watch and wind chill watch have been issued for the area through Friday. Several counties are looking at high wind gusts and wind chills down to -20 degrees.
Here's the latest for Thursday December 22nd: Jan. 6th committee to release report; Former cryptocurrency CEO Sam Bankman-Fried expected in US court; Zelenskyy speaks to US Congress; Weather threatens holiday weekend travel.
The National Weather Service's forecast for a late-week winter storm is coming into better focus.
Clouds increase with a few showers possible this morning.
Road services will be active while some medical locations will be closed during the incoming snow storm
An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-month-old out of Columbus. Police said 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson took a woman's car with her two 5-month-old twins inside. One twin was located at the Dayton International Airport. The other is still missing.
Severe weather update Dec. 22, 2022 10 a.m.
Sioux Falls is expected to face "life-threatening" wind chills that could drop below -40 degrees over the next several days.
Metro Detroit could see blizzard-like conditions, with several inches of snow and winds up to 50 mph. Here's the latest weather forecast.
After that wild The White Lotus season two finale, Meghann Fahy is revealing new BTS snaps with Leo Woodall, Theo James, Adam DiMarco and more. See the pics here.
Jack Tuttle, the former Indiana QB, and tight end AJ Barner both announced Tuesday they will transfer to Michigan for the 2023 season.
DETROIT (Reuters) -A massive winter storm system enveloped a vast stretch of the United States on Thursday, threatening to upend the travel plans of millions of Americans ahead of what could turn out to be one of the coldest Christmas Days on record in many cities. Leading into the holiday weekend, the storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, up to 2 inches of rain followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles (100 km) per hour and bitter cold as far south as the Mexican border. As the storm moves over the Great Lakes, a weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone is expected to develop due to "the abrupt deepening of this low pressure system," the National Weather Service said.
Kim Cattrall's mother, Shane Cattrall, has died at the age of 93. The "Sex and the City" actress took to social media to share the sad news, writing, "Rest in peace Mum."
Many states are seeing dramatic temperature drops as winter weather and blizzards with bomb cyclone potential move across the country.
A Christmas blizzard is expected to turn into a bomb cyclone this week, snarling highway and airport traffic across much of the U.S. with freezing temps, high winds and snow.
The Columbus Police Department has released new photos of a Columbus AMBER Alert suspect at a gas station in Huber Heights.
A winter storm moved in to South Dakota and dumped snow throughout the state. Here's a look at the reports so far.
Taiwanese officials say that 39 Chinese military aircraft and three vessels traveled close to the island on Thursday morning as tensions escalate between the two countries.
With temperatures forecast below 0 degrees, local and state organizations have been sending out reminders on how to prepare for freezing cold weather.
