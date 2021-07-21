Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo the logo of a Mercedes car is photographed during an annual press conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
DAVID McHUGH
·2 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

Profit margins reached into double digits for the third quarter in a row at 12.8% thanks to rising sales numbers and vehicles carrying higher profits dominating the sales mix, the Stuttgart-based company said Wednesday. That helped boost the company's cash pile to 20.9 billion euros ($24.6 billion) at the end of the quarter, from 20.1 billion euros at the start.

CEO Ola Kallenius said the company would use its cash to invest in electric car technology and developing a more software-focused company. Those are key fields as the industry is disrupted by regulatory demands for zero-emission cars in the next few years, and by the longer-term development of partly or fully autonomous vehicles as well as software-driven services enabling people to use cars only when they need them, such as through smartphone apps.

“Our transformation towards emission-free and software-driven mobility is supported by a high level of free cash flow in the industrial business," Kallenius said in a statement. "We are implementing our strategy at full speed.”

Kallenius said vehicle production was still hampered by the shortage of semiconductor components that has hit the auto industry worldwide. The company said the shortage would continue to affect the business in the second half of the year.

The company is introducing new electric vehicles and has said it aims to have a carbon-dioxide neutral lineup by 2039 although it hasn't specified a date for exiting production of internal combustion vehicles — which are generating the profits for the transition to zero local emission vehicles in any case. The company is set to overhaul its strategy for Mercedes-Benz on Thursday.

The update comes in the wake of newly ambitious targets proposed by the European Union's executive commission to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed by scientists for global warming and climate change. The commission called for a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from cars by 2035, meaning a de facto end to gasoline and diesel engines in Europe.

The company plans to spin off its truck division later this year, in part because cars and trucks are moving toward different technologies, with cars expected to use batteries while long-haul trucks in some cases will rely on hydrogen fuel cells to achieve zero local emission transport in coming years.

For the second quarter, Daimler's net profit came in at 3.7 billion euros, up from a loss of 1.9 billion euros in the April-June period in 2020 when the company had to shut down plants during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue rose 44% to 43.5 billion euros.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Czech beach volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

    Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic has returned a positive COVID-19 test at the Games Village in Tokyo, the country's Olympic Committee said on Monday. On Saturday, the team had said a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague. "Unfortunately, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic has a positive finding from a sample taken during daily testing in the Olympic village on Sunday," Martin Doktor, sports director of the Czech Olympic Committee, said in a statement.

  • An Olympics like no other, Tokyo perseveres to host Games

    It's an Olympics like no other — and the Tokyo Games are surely that — but this is an event that has persevered through wars, boycotts and now a pandemic over its 125-year modern history. The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the first time. “We’re in uncharted territory," said Steve Wilson, the former president of the Olympic Journalists Association who covered the Olympic movement for The Associated Press for nearly three decades until 2017.

  • Summer Olympics are on, but expect a Godzilla-style disaster movie in Tokyo | Opinion

    Athletes who trained in Fort Worth to prepare for the Olympics want it to proceed despite the growing number of bad signs.

  • Japan's factory output likely rebounded in June but retail sales soften: Reuters poll

    Japan's factory output likely rebounded in June from the prior month's drop, while retail sales growth was expected to slow as new coronavirus infections dampened consumer confidence, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. The mixed data forecast comes as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday amid widespread doubt among the public about the ability of Olympic organisers to control COVID-19 infections. Robust overseas demand has underpinned exports and factory output, which have been a bright spot for the world's third-largest economy over the past months, despite May's slump which was due to a sharp fall in car production.

  • Olympic athletes test positive in Tokyo days before Games

    A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19, with the Czech Republic team reporting the case Monday of a beach volleyball player who could miss his first game. Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič could miss his opening game on Monday after a PCR test confirmed his infection. Czech team leader Martin Doktor said in a statement they would ask to postpone the game until the infected player is cleared to play.

  • ASML hikes 2021 sales outlook as chip demand stays strong

    ASML, one of the biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies worldwide, hiked its 2021 sales outlook on Wednesday and announced a new share buyback, as sales soared amid a global computer chip shortage. "Everybody is working extremely hard, us and our suppliers, to actually produce ... more machines," ASML Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said. ASML, which reported second quarter net profit up 38% at 1.02 billion euros ($1.2 billion), lifted its 2021 sales growth outlook to 35%.

  • 3 Expensive Stocks I'd Sell Before the Next Market Crash

    The stock market has been soaring to new heights in recent weeks and months, even though the coronavirus persists in some places, the economy hasn't fully recovered, and stimulus payments are still propping things up. If I owned Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), or Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), I'd be considering selling them right now. Moderna has soared by 250% in 12 months, and for good reason -- its COVID-19 vaccine obtained emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Growth stocks, particularly those equipped to perform well amid the pandemic, were all the rage last year, and many of them doubled or even tripled in 2020. Case in point: Shares of telehealth giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are down by 26.6% year to date, while Square (NYSE: SQ) stock was recently up by 9%; by comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 15% on the year. Telehealth is one such example, and Teladoc is a leader in this field.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Make the Average Investor a Millionaire

    You can squirrel your savings under the mattress, invest in real estate, or buy bonds and bank CDs to generate interest income, to name a few ideas. Perhaps the best thing about the stock market is you don't need to have the investing intellect of Warren Buffett to achieve financial independence. It's my belief that the following four stocks can help John and Jane Q. Investor reach this financial milestone.

  • 10 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill

    In this article, we discuss the 10 marijuana stocks Reddit is buying amid new federal marijuana legalization bill. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill. Three lawmakers from the Democratic Party in the United States […]

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    If you had invested $10,000 in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) a decade ago and held onto your shares, your investment would now be worth over $500,000. A cryptocurrency crash could pull down Nvidia's share price. Another is the increased use of artificial intelligence in applications, which creates an expanding market for Nvidia as well.

  • ‘It’s not a month to be a hero,’ warns stock-market strategist Tom Lee, after Dow logs worst day of 2021

    Thomas Lee, founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, has a word of advice for investors hoping to buy the dip after Monday's selloff.

  • Lumber Prices are Crashing: What That Means for Home Depot

    The price of lumber shot higher over the past year. Now, it's crashing down and some wonder if it will threaten earnings.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett doesn't always beat the market. Investors don't have to scratch their heads in consternation about how Buffett makes his money. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • 3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Spice up Your Portfolio

    After a month of solid gains, that saw the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ all hit new record highs, markets have turned down slightly. This short run of losses fits with the general pattern of trading in the past six months: strong gains, a brief pullback that does not completely erase them, followed by another round of gains. Rinse and repeat. It’s a market environment made for a long-term investors. Brief turn-downs are nothing to fear, but they do put added risk on day trading. But the long

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Got Clobbered After Blue Origin’s Success. Here’s Why.

    Galactic shares went from $15 to $50 over the course of about 2½ months starting in early May. That Icarus-like rise is as much a reason the stock fell Tuesday as the Blue Origin flight.

  • Back to basics may propel Harley's profit although Street is wary of volume gains

    The big question hanging over Harley Davidson Inc's second-quarter results on Wednesday will be a familiar one: has the 118-year old brand sold enough bikes? After struggling to broaden its appeal beyond middle-aged and affluent riders for several years, the company has gone back to what it knows best, which is selling big bikes, and the decision is making inroads under Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz. Zeitz's plan includes selling used bikes, scraping entry-level models and ramping up investment in touring, large cruiser and trike bike segments - its main profit engines.

  • Why These 2 Dow Stocks Held Up Well in the Stock Market's Monday Plunge

    The stock market had to deal with a serious case of the jitters on Monday, as investors were in a pessimistic mood about the global status of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on a full economic recovery. Investors have long seen the consumer products giant as a defensive play, and they're also hoping that if fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases come to pass, P&G could see the same boost to its business it saw early on in the pandemic.

  • AT&T scrambles to sell ad tech unit Xandr after months of mismanagement

    AT&T is in discussions to sell its ad unit to Indian ad tech giant InMobi, sources tell Axios. The big picture: AT&T is scrambling to get the ad unit, called Xandr, off of its balance sheet. Sources say it's losing tens of millions a year and has been grossly mismanaged by AT&T. Talks are ongoing and could fall through.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeXandr was created in 2018 through the $1.6 billion acquisition of AppNexus, an

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...