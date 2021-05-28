Daimler AG (DDAIF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Daimler AG (DDAIF) closed at $93.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DDAIF as it approaches its next earnings release.

DDAIF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.55 per share and revenue of $200.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +250.13% and +13.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDAIF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.83% higher within the past month. DDAIF is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note DDAIF's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.71.

We can also see that DDAIF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DDAIF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



