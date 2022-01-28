Daimler AG to rebrand as Mercedes-Benz on Feb. 1

FILE PHOTO: Daimler's Mercedes-Benz presents new S-Class
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carl Benz
    Automotive and engine designer and manufacturer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler AG will be formally renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG on Saturday - nearly a year after the spin-off of its truck and bus division was announced - in a move its boss hopes will unlock shareholder value for the premium carmaker.

The change is the latest in a string of structural reshuffles for the carmaker which began its life as Daimler-Benz AG in 1926, bringing together Daimler Motor Company with engineering autos firm Benz & Cie.

The Mercedes brand, named after the daughter of an automobile entrepreneur, was officially adopted by Daimler AG in 1902.

"The goal is certainly to unleash the value potential of the company," Ola Kaellenius told reporters on Friday, without naming a specific target valuation for the firm currently worth just under 77 billion euros($85.70 billion).

"We have a real chance to raise the multiple."

Shares of Daimler Truck AG spun off from the newly anointed Mercedes-Benz last December last year, have risen slightly since their market debut to trade at 32.23 euros on Friday. Mercedes-Benz shares have risen since the spin-off was announced in February to their highest levels since 2015, reaching 74.25 on the day of the split, but have trended slightly lower since to trade at 71.15 euros.

The split was intended to provide pure-play investors with a more differentiated product as shareholders are increasingly rewarding legacy automakers, whose valuations are dwarfed by that of electric carmaker Tesla, for providing a clear electrification strategy of their own.

Asked whether automated driving was as significant to Mercedes-Benz as to Tesla, whose CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday he expected it to become Tesla's main source of profitability, Kaellenius said:

"I share the opinion that there will more and more attractive use cases... it has significant business potential for us in the future."

($1 = 0.8985 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan battery maker ProLogium signs investment deal with Mercedes-Benz

    Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co on Thursday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz to build test vehicles equipped with co-developed solid-state batteries in the coming years. ProLogium in a statement said it will receive "high double-digit" million euros in investment from the German luxury car maker which will also take a seat on ProLogium's board. The battery maker said it will use the investment for battery technology development and to help establish production capacity in Europe.

  • Argentina, IMF Reach Understanding on Fiscal Path for Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina and the International Monetary Fund have reached an understanding on when the nation will achieve a balanced primary budget, marking a first key step to renegotiating more than $40 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the talks.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview T

  • Wynn Resorts Q4 Earnings Preview: Did Omicron's Rise Cause People to Avoid Casinos?

    At the pandemic onset in early 2020, Wynn Resorts' (NASDAQ: WYNN) operations were devastated when it was forced to shut its doors to guests for an extended period. As a result, Wynn's operations have been returning to some normalcy. Wynn Resorts is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 2.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Goldman’s No. 2 Takes Rare Swing at Fed’s Autonomy and Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as the Federal Reserve was about to talk up its commitment to taming the hottest inflation in almost 40 years, a top U.S. banking leader delivered an unusually brusque critique of the central bank. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingNasdaq 100’s Gains Evaporate as Tesla Plunges 8%: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronome

  • Toyota remains world's top car seller, beats VW

    Toyota extended its lead as the world's top-selling carmaker last year.The Japanese giant said Friday (January 28) its vehicle sales rose just over 10%.That number puts it even further ahead of its nearest rival Volkswagen.Toyota said it sold 10.5 million units in 2021 - well above the 8.9 million delivered by VW in the same timeframe.It is a positive outcome for the automaker, in a year where the health crisis affected production.Carmakers have been forced to cut output due to a shortage of semiconductors.Toyota has coped with the health crisis better than most, though.That's largely due to its home market Japan and parts of Asia being less affected than Europe.But the firm wasn't fully able to avoid global supply chain issues.It's projected to miss its production target of 9 million vehicles in the business year that ends on March 31.Toyota is due to release its third-quarter earnings in February.

  • Ford, GM juggle today's challenges with tomorrow's promises

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report next week they turned solid profits for the last quarter of 2021, but rarely has past performance mattered less to investors. The two Detroit automakers are in mid-leap between a combustion-powered present, and a future they have promised will be defined by electric vehicles and software-powered services. Both companies have mapped out multibillion-dollar investments in new North American electric vehicle and battery factories, aimed at challenging Tesla Inc and a flock of smaller EV startups in the still-tiny market.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • Economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to signal to markets what it's going to do to tackle inflation

    Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Federal Reserve should have been clearer on inflation after its January meeting.