Daimler to Benefit From Euro Cyclicals Rotation and Hydrogen Speculation

The European markets have been watched closely of late as investors are looking to hedge U.S. inflation. The EU has yet to provide mass stimulus to the union, which would see stocks surge. Daimler AG (XTER:DAI) (DDAIF) is a stock on many minds. The company has strong fundamentals and is entering the hydrogen space. If we had to pick a European stock at the moment, this would be it.





Recent performance

Daimler's stock has underperformed the S&P 500 during most of its existence, but cyclical investors have created a momentum trend. This is exactly what the stock needed; Daimler has always been a stock with potential, but has never received the desired traction.

According to TipRanks, the company beat its $3.74 earnings per share estimate in April with actual earnings of $4.88. Analysts expect the company's revenue to be driven upward with stimulus and consumer confidence. If Daimler can maximize shareholder value during a cyclical swing, we'll be in for a winner.

Euro cyclicals

European stocks are in a similar position to what U.S. stocks were prior to stimulus checks. Christine Lagarde has delayed stimulus until after vaccines have been rolled out sufficiently. The markets have already started to buy into prospective stimulus, which has opened up an opportunity for a rotation into European stocks, especially cyclical stocks.

Source - Bloomberg Terminal

There's a divergence between the breakeven inflation rate and Euro defensive stocks, which translates into a prime cyclical buying opportunity. Investments in automotive stocks have largely been concentrated in the electric vehicle space, but traditional autos are seeing a rebound, which we think is yet to gain full momentum.

Green trucking

The "Hydrogen Economy" is something still deemed speculative by many, if not most. Daimler and Volvo (OSTO:VOLVA) (in a joint venture) are developing a hydrogen-powered truck. A deal between Daimler and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was announced this week, which will see them set up powering plants to accommodate vehicles sold by Daimler.

A proof of concept as a stock would be Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA). Nikola's special purpose acquisition company surged in 2020 based on the promise that the company would bring a hydrogen-powered truck to the market, which still hasn't happened. Daimler is a well-diversified company and, with the stock having hydrogen promises in its arsenal, could certainly benefit from speculative investing.

Valuation

We used GAAP price-earnings and a time matrix earnings per share, based on analysts' estimates, to find a 12-month price target.

8.45 x 14.47 = $122.27







Around 25% upside can be expected based on a justified forward price-earnings ratio, but we had a look at Wall Street's consensus to consolidate our valuation.

Source -TipRanks.

Wall Street actually values the stock higher than quantitative methods suggest. Analysts from Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Bernstein have released price targets in the past week, which could provide investors with an upside of up to 35% within the next six to 12 months.

Investors' takeaway

Daimler is to benefit from a cyclical swing during a time in which Euro stimulus is expected. The company has a strong value-add to the hydrogen economy. Valuations show that the stock is set for more than 30% upside within the next six to 12 months.

Disclosure: I am long Daimler.

