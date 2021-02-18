Daimler Sees Strong Recovery in Historic Truck Spinoff Year

Christoph Rauwald

(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG expects significant earnings improvement this year as vaccinations accelerate and help lift demand for the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, which is preparing to spin off its trucks division.

The global economy is set to recover strongly, Daimler said Thursday in a statement. It plans to lift the dividend to 1.35 euros ($1.63) from 0.90 euros last year, when the pandemic shuttered factories and carmakers conserved cash during the most challenging times in decades.

“We are confident that we can maintain positive momentum if current market conditions prevail,” Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius said in the statement, as he readies what’s set to be one of Europe’s largest listings this year. Group sales, revenue and operating profit will be “significantly higher,” the world’s biggest luxury carmaker said.

After this month’s bold decision to separate the trucks division in what’s set to be one of Europe’s largest listings this year, Kallenius is focused on lifting returns and making the German industrial giant more nimble. While the worst of the pandemic disruptions have passed, obstacles remain. Demand in Europe fell to a record low in January and a global shortage of semiconductor chips is stifling output.

Daimler said it’ll recover production lost due to chip supply bottlenecks over the course of the year.

Traditional automakers have missed out on the boom in valuations for the likes of Tesla Inc. or Nio Inc. Despite a growing lineup of battery vehicles and a slew of gadgetry, many investors remain doubtful they’ll be as competitive in the new era of battery vehicles constructed around powerful software stacks.

Mercedes plans to step up its Tesla challenge and keep incumbent rivals like BMW AG at bay with new models like the latest iteration of its flagship S-Class sedan. The car will be flanked with an all electric counterpart dubbed EQS with a battery range of about 700 kilometers (435 miles).

Apart from adding four fully-electric models this year, the carmaker will unveil a fresh version of its C-Class sedan and station wagon next week. Mercedes said it expects European CO2 emissions to be “significantly below” the level of last year, as the new EVs help the carmaker meet tough climate regulation.

Daimler last month already reported preliminary full-year results that were higher than initially anticipated, thanks to a stronger fourth quarter led by a recovery in China. It generated 6.6 billion euros in earnings before interest and tax and 8.3 billion euros in industrial free cash flow.

Strong Margins

The key Mercedes Benz Cars and Vans division, where the company last year cut about 7,000 jobs, made up the bulk of the profit with 5.17 billion euros. Returns are expected to rise to 8% to 10% this year, up from 6.9%. Margins at the trucks unit will also rise strongly to as much as 7%, Daimler said.

The outlook on the company’s margins was positive, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said in a report, with the low end of Daimler’s predicted ranges beating expectations.

Daimler shares have gained 58% over the past year, valuing the company at 70 billion euros. Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst expects that after the spinoff investors will value the Mercedes cars unit at as much as 65 billion euros and the trucks division at as much as 35 billion euros.

