Daimler Raises Margin Outlook for Mercedes-Benz Division

Christoph Rauwald
(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG lifted its target for returns from its Mercedes-Benz unit as surging demand in China drives a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the rollout of vaccination campaigns gains traction.

The world’s biggest luxury automaker said operating returns for the passenger cars and vans division could reach between 10% to 12% this year, Daimler said Friday in a statement. That’s up from a previous goal of 8% to 10%.

“After this promising start, we are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric vehicle line-up,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. The manufacturer also said its planned spinoff of its trucks unit was “well on track” and the listing in Frankfurt would be completed before the end of the year.

A year on from the worst crisis in decades, German premium-car makers’ business is back at record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported record sales for the quarter, driven mostly by red-hot demand in China. But other regions, particularly the U.S. are returning to normal too. Getting back on track is pivotal to continue to finance the electric shift and attempt to convince investors that incumbent carmakers can successfully segue into making battery cars.

Mercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new flagship EQS sedan, the battery sibling to the S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler’s trucks spinoff also will help the company better tackle the diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries. The historic decision earlier this year has helped lift Daimler’s shares by more than a quarter.

As many carmakers around the world benefit from customers returning to browse new vehicles, the global shortage of semiconductors remains unresolved. Daimler said the supply struggles, following a wave of demand for electronic devices, could further impact deliveries during the second quarter.

The crunch on chips has led the company to prioritize making high-returning cars, which boosted profitability to 15% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.

“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.

Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. The improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

