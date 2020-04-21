Daimler teams up with Volvo Trucks in fuel cell venture

FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler and Volvo Trucks have agreed to join forces to develop, produce and sell fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicles, in a sign that the coronavirus crisis is accelerating consolidation.

Global car and truck makers are exploring ways to share costs on new technologies as customers shun showrooms in areas hit by the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, denting profits.

"The common goal is for both companies to offer heavy-duty vehicles with fuel cells for demanding long-haul applications in series production in the second half of the decade," Daimler <DAIGn.DE> and Volvo <VOLVb.ST> said on Tuesday.

The joint venture agreed by the two companies will operate as an independent and autonomous entity, with Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group continuing to be competitors in all other areas of business, they said in a joint statement.

"Joining forces will decrease development costs for both companies and accelerate the market introduction of fuel cell systems in products used for heavy-duty transport and demanding long-haul applications," the companies said.

Volvo will acquire 50% in the joint venture for around 0.6 billion euros, they added.

Daimler Trucks will bring together all of Daimler's fuel cell activities in a new fuel cell unit, including those of Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell GmbH. Automotive and non-automotive usage are also part of the new joint venture's scope.

The preliminary agreement between the two companies is non-binding, with a final deal expected by the third quarter and closing before the end of 2020, the companies said.





(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin and Alexander Smith)