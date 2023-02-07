Daimler Truck Holding AG (ETR:DTG) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider Daimler Truck Holding AG (ETR:DTG) as an attractive investment with its 11.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Daimler Truck Holding's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Daimler Truck Holding's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Daimler Truck Holding would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 14% decrease to the company's bottom line. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 30% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 13% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Daimler Truck Holding is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Daimler Truck Holding's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Daimler Truck Holding currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Daimler Truck Holding that you need to take into consideration.

