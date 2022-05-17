Daimler Truck raises revenue outlook amid record-high order backlog

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler Truck Holding increased its forecast for 2022 revenues to 48 - 50 billion euros ($52.21 billion) from 45.5 - 47.5 billion, it said on Tuesday, with a record-high order backlog enabling it to push up prices.

The truckmaker still expected to make between 500,000 and 520,000 vehicles this year, as previously forecast - but positive exchange rate effects and high demand meant it could boost its revenue from the same number of unit sales, it said.

"Daimler Truck expects the macroeconomic conditions for global demand for trucks to remain favourable in 2022," the truckmaker said in a statement.

Revenues rose 17% to 10.6 billion euros in the first quarter of the year, with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) up 11%. Still, Daimler Truck's adjusted return on sales fell slightly to 5.9% from 6.3% in the same period last year.

The truckmaker, the world's largest by revenue and listed independently from its former parent Daimler, which is now Mercedes-Benz on the stock exchange, saw unit sales rise 8% to 109,000.

Its share price, which like others across the German auto industry tanked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, closed at 27.03 euros on Thursday, slightly below its starting price of 28 euros last December.

"Amid ongoing supply chain challenges and possible consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war on the economy, our practice of fixed cost management and liquidity security is more important than ever," chief financial officer Jochen Goetz said.

($1 = 0.9578 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Guardiola urges Man City to seize title after dramatic West Ham draw

    Pep Guardiola urged Manchester City to seize the Premier League title on the last day of the season after a dramatic 2-2 draw at West Ham kept the destiny of the trophy in their hands on Sunday.

  • French unemployment slips to 14-year low in first quarter

    Unemployment in France dipped slightly in the first quarter to the lowest rate in 14 years, official data showed on Tuesday, giving President Emmanuel Macron a boost ahead of legislative elections. The unemployment rate slipped to 7.3% from 7.4% in the previous three months, the INSEE statistics agency said. It was the lowest level of unemployment since the second quarter of 2008, apart from an anomalous, unrepresentative drop at the start of the pandemic when jobseekers could not look for work during a nationwide lockdown.

  • Insurer LIC Slumps in Debut After Record $2.7 Billion India IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- State-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India dropped early in its Mumbai trading debut after a record initial public offering that priced at the top of the range and was oversubscribed nearly three times.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk

  • 11 Creative Pizza Toppings to Elevate Your Next Homemade Pie

    Bring on the pickles!

  • New Oil Traders Fill the Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The answers in

  • Woodside sees slim risk of big share selloff by BHP investors

    Woodside Petroleum does not expect heavy selling of the company's shares by BHP Group investors if Woodside's acquisition of BHP's petroleum business goes ahead in June, Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said on Monday. Woodside shareholders are set to vote on Thursday on a $40 billion merger to create a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer. BHP shareholders will hold a 48% stake in the enlarged group to be called Woodside Energy.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest

  • Buffett Ups Chevron, Apple Holdings, Adds 8 Stakes in Q1

    The Oracle of Omaha finally looks bullish. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing revealed Warren Buffett did plenty of buying in Q1 2022, including eight new positions.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals bet against Apple stock — and built stakes in Alphabet and Meta last quarter

    Burry's Scion Asset Management fund held bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 87% That Could Soar, Says Wall Street

    If you're like me, you probably don't enjoy dealing with insurance companies. Buying insurance can be complicated, and making a claim can be both frustrating and incredibly time-consuming in some circumstances. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is an innovative insurance company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create that improvement.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • DraftKings stock upgraded massively by Jefferies

    The future is looking bright for DraftKings (DKNG), at least according to Jefferies, which indicated a looming rebound for the stock.