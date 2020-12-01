Daimler Trucks North America, Portland General Electric announce public heavy-duty electric truck charging site

"Electric Island" planned to feature charging for commercial electric vehicles up to four times the speed of today's chargers, energy storage and generation and technology showcase

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced the co-development of "Electric Island," a large public charging site for medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles expected to be the first of its kind in the United States. Electric Island will help accelerate the development, testing and deployment of zero emissions (tank to wheel) commercial vehicles.

Rendering of the project site, where nine charging stations are planned to be operational in spring of 2021.
The site is under construction now near DTNA headquarters in Portland and is designed to support up to nine vehicle charging stations with charging levels of up to greater than one megawatt by spring of 2021. Electric Island will provide DTNA, PGE and the public the opportunity to charge light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles. Plans for more chargers, on-site energy storage, solar power generation, and a product and technology showcase building are currently being finalized. Electric Island aims to address the intersection of vehicles and the grid, creating new opportunities for future EV drivers and utility customers. Powered by DTNA's enrollment in PGE's Green Future Impact renewable energy program, the site will be greenhouse gas emissions-free, including all vehicle charging.

Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA, said, "In cooperation with PGE, and with the plan to expand electric vehicle charging right here in Portland to support not only our EV charging needs, but those of other drivers in the area, we are paving the way to a brighter, cleaner CO₂-neutral future. As the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, we can accelerate this shift and are excited to address, holistically, the complete EV ecosystem. Daimler Trucks has made Portland our home for the past 73 years and having been born and raised in Oregon, I am incredibly proud to help make Swan Island an Electric Island."

Maria Pope, president and CEO of PGE, said, "Oregon's transportation future is electric, and with global leaders like Daimler Trucks North America right here in Portland, we have the opportunity to accelerate a clean energy transition. We are excited to launch this cutting-edge partnership with DTNA, demonstrating what is possible when utilities and the automotive industry collaborate and innovate."

Electric Island is designed to inform both DTNA's work in commercial electric vehicle development and PGE's work in meeting customer charging needs. The project will inform each company's efforts by studying the future of heavy-duty charging, including:

  • Use of vehicle chargers featuring power delivery of up to over one megawatt (over 4 times faster than today's fastest light-duty vehicle chargers), enabling PGE and DTNA to develop best practices for cost-effective future deployments;

  • Integration of heavy-duty charging technology into PGE's Smart Grid, such as vehicle-to-grid technologies, second-life use of Daimler's battery packs, and onsite energy generation; and

  • Testing information technology opportunities like fleet and energy management by captive solutions and services.

About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.3 million and volunteered 32,900 hours with more than 700 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/news.

About Daimler Trucks North America
Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. It manufactures, sells, and services commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit, and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements made in this press release include statements regarding the potential benefits of the Electric Island Project and the future implementation of the project, as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; and the cost and availability of services, products and technology. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.

Contacts:
Elizabeth Lattanner, Portland General Electric
Elizabeth.lattanner@pgn.com; 503-464-7016

Fred Ligouri, Daimler Trucks North America
Fred.ligouri@daimler.com; 971-990-3024

