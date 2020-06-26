Dairy Alternatives Market Worth $36.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, Hemp), Application (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Creamers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Stores, Pharmacies), Formulation and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Dairy Alternatives Market is projected to grow from USD 21.4 billion in 2020 to USD 36.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the dairy alternatives market include consumers shifting preferences towards vegan diet and increasing awareness about nutritional benefits of alternative sources of milk. Furthermore, increasing cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies among individuals promote the consumption of dairy alternatives globally and is expected to drive the market.

The almond segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global dairy alternatives market during the forecast period.

The dairy alternatives market has been segmented, on the basis of source, into soy, almond, coconut, rice, oat, hemp and others (cashew and hazelnut). The market for almond-based products witnesses a significant demand in the dairy alternatives market due to the various benefits they offer. These benefits include high nutritional content, easy availability of raw materials, and increased popularity of consumption. Almond-based dairy alternatives are also beneficial for calorie-conscious individuals, as it is free from cholesterol and saturated fats and are available in varieties ranging from plain sweetened, plain unsweetened, and flavored-sweetened to flavored unsweetened.

The ice creams segment, by application, is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The dairy alternatives market has been segmented, on the basis of application, into milk, ice creams, yogurt, cheese, creamers, and others. Yogurt is the fastest-growing segment for dairy alternatives. With the rise in awareness among consumers and the demand for new varieties and alternatives, the market for dairy-free yogurts is expected to grow. The growing market for dairy-free yogurts is opening up new opportunities for applications in the dairy alternatives market. Dairy yogurt alternatives available in the market are cholesterol-free, are fortified with calcium and vitamin D, and function as a healthy replacement for dairy yogurts for vegans and lactose-intolerant consumers.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The market in the region is driven by higher economic power among consumers and increase in the consumption of soymilk, which is cheap and abundant in this region. Food manufacturers have been launching varied soymilk forms to meet the increasing consumer demand for healthy beverages and pasteurized soymilk as dairy alternatives and provide unique flavors of soy drinks.