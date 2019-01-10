Do You Like Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Dairy Crest Group plc’s (LON:DCG) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Dairy Crest Group has a P/E ratio of 15.34, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying £15.34 for every £1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Dairy Crest Group

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dairy Crest Group:

P/E of 15.34 = £4.36 ÷ £0.28 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Dairy Crest Group saw earnings per share decrease by 72% last year. But EPS is up 29% over the last 5 years.

How Does Dairy Crest Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Dairy Crest Group has a lower P/E than the average (19.7) P/E for companies in the food industry.

LSE:DCG PE PEG Gauge January 10th 19 More

Dairy Crest Group’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Dairy Crest Group’s P/E?

Dairy Crest Group has net debt worth 35% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Dairy Crest Group’s P/E Ratio

Dairy Crest Group trades on a P/E ratio of 15.3, which is fairly close to the GB market average of 15.4. Given it has some debt, but didn’t grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.