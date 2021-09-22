Dairy Fat from Milk, Butter, and Cheese Could Boost Your Heart Health
These foods can ultimately prevent cardiovascular disease, new research shows.
The MOH on 22 Sept confirmed a record-high of 1,457 new COVID cases in Singapore – taking the country's total case count to 81,356 – and three more deaths due to the disease.
Just because you can doesn't mean you should.
“Trying to remove it on your own can be painful or cause damage to the uterus or cervix,” says one ob-gyn.
More than 200 British Army servicemen, firefighters and even taxis are to be drafted in to tackle a dire shortage of ambulance drivers in Scotland that has left the sick and dying waiting hours for help.
A man died just minutes before becoming a first-time grandfather, USA Today first reported.
Billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds are flowing through Maryland, and there's a long wish list. State lawmakers on Wednesday questioned state budget officials about the breakdown of almost 11 billion. They pushed for money to solve some of the worker shortages the pandemic has exposed. The return to school in Maryland has had a bumpy road on bus routes with a shortage of certified bus drivers. During a briefing on federal relief money Wednesday, lawmakers asked why not spend it to solve that shortage?
“None of this belongs in our public schools, particularly by adults,” said Gov. Roy Cooper as protests at school boards reach a “fevered pitch.”
People need to be very careful near the lakefront Wednesday.
R. Kelly told a judge on Wednesday that he won't take the witness stand at his sex trafficking trial, meaning he'll avoid the risk of a potentially brutal cross-examination.
After being pummeled by two tropical storms that submerged basements, cracked home foundations and destroyed belongings, Northeastern U.S. residents still in the throes of recovery are being hit with another unexpected blow: Thousands of families are now swamped with financial losses because they didn't have flood insurance. Most of those caught off guard by the intense downpours from the remnants of Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Henri lived in areas outside of coastal floodplains, making flood insurance an afterthought for most of the working-class families whose neighborhoods were among the hardest hit. For weeks now, Shivprasad and his parents have been crammed into a relative’s apartment after New York City building inspectors declared their home uninhabitable.
The U.S Forest Service announced the cancellation of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI), prompting criticism from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.
A man who was punched and kicked in the head by Georgia police officers during a traffic stop four years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging the stop was unjustified and the officers used excessive force against him. Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni pulled Demetrius Hollins over in Lawrenceville, just outside Atlanta, on April 12, 2017. Video filmed by a witness shows Bongiovanni punching Hollins as Hollins stood with his hands raised after exiting his car.
A sample from a dead deer showed it was positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease.
When I was a second semester freshman at the University of Pittsburgh, I was your typical “broke” college student. I […] The post How to increase your credit worthiness without going broke appeared first on TheGrio.
The A's are running out of time with hopes to make it to the postseason.
Let's shop, shall we?
After bipartisan negotiations for police reform legislation officially collapsed Wednesday, Republican Senator Tim Scott, who co-spearheaded the talks, slammed his Democratic partners Senator Cory Booker and Representative Karen Bass for surrendering the effort.
On Tuesday, a state house committee discussed the merits of removing anonymity from child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse case reporting in Tennessee.
A Virginia school board will not adopt a statewide policy that introduces certain protections to gay and lesbian students.
Conservative commentator and author Mark Levin announced Wednesday he is recovering after receiving a stent in his heart.