Joe Biden was protected by his wife, Jill, when protesters stormed the stage of his Super Tuesday victory speech

Jill Biden (in green) protects her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, as protesters storm the stage of his Super Tuesday victory speech on March 3.

Jill Biden protected her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, as protesters stormed the stage of his Super Tuesday victory speech in Los Angeles.

As of Wednesday morning, "Jill Biden" and "Dr. Biden" were trending on Twitter as videos and pictures of the incident went viral on social media.

The protesters reportedly represent the anti-dairy group "Direct Action Everywhere," a California-based animal rights group.

Protesters with signs reading "Let Dairy Die" ran on stage, and Jill quickly put herself between the angry demonstrators and her husband, the former vice president.

She put out her hands to keep the protesters at bay until they were forcibly removed by security. Symone Sanders, Biden's senior adviser, also rushed on the stage and helped drag one of the protesters off and won praise online for her heroism.

The same group crashed the stage at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders last month.

Biden was in the middle of celebrating his wins in seven of the 14 primaries on Super Tuesday — an unexpectedly strong outcome for a candidate who was struggling to break through in a crowded field of moderates before Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out this week.

The same group crashed the stage at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders last month.

"Bernie, I'm your biggest supporter, and I'm here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture," one protester said. "I believe in you…" she added, before the mic cut out and security appeared to approach her on stage.

